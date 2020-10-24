10 Innovative Ideas For Hiding Ugly Walls

I’m sure everyone has experienced the dismay of moving into a home and decorating it to perfection only to have a wall spoil it all. The monsoon rain, as well as extreme temperature, can play havoc on the walls of the average Indian home, causing seepage or cracks that make it look ugly. Often the problem persists year after year despite repairs, causing distress about having a beautiful home looking not so good.
If you have an ugly wall in your home and are wondering how to live with it, these 10 ideas might give you inspiration for converting it into a masterpiece.
An unpleasant living room wall can be covered to create a stunning feature wall by using texture. Add to it a bit of glamorous gold, like in this drawing room, and the result is eye-catching elegance. Your guests won't ever have a clue of what lies behind all the glitter!
Although not a recommended solution for a damp wall, an innovative wallpaper works well for covering up stains such as pen marks, dirt or grime on the walls. When it comes to implementing a unique wall idea, wallpaper can completely transform a room. As it can take it from ordinary to designer especially when paired with the right type of furniture and accessories.
A technique used to beautify exterior walls of homes – cladding can also be used inside homes as an alternative to paint. It works wonderfully in courtyard areas where walls are exposed to the natural elements. However, it can be just as useful as a permanent solution for an interior wall that requires frequent repainting.
Green walls add a soothing feature to homes. They are excellent for covering up stains and damp patches. Since most green walls come with self-watering systems and are fixed at a gap from the wall, they don’t pose a threat to causing dampness due to watering.
Sometimes it just takes a bit of creativity to cover up a few small cracks and stains. In this beautifully designed veranda, the use of mirrors, bead curtains and wall hangings to hide ugly spots adds a rustic ambiance. The artefacts create a charming backdrop for the seating, presenting a theatrical element when viewed from the road.
A good way to distract from an ugly wall is to cover it with a panel. Spotlights, wall art and a recess with a Buddha statue create a charming distraction in this home, making it difficult to imagine that an unattractive wall lies behind the panel.
A budget alternative to cladding is using bamboo to create an exterior cover for the wall. Not only does it provide a natural ambiance to the setting, but it also creates a trendy green look. In this home, the use of green wall paint and bamboo creates the perfect area for relaxation.
For exterior walls that look dull and boring, an interesting way to add character to the area is by painting it in a bright shade. Yellows, oranges, blues and greens are great options for making outdoor walls shine.
A quick fix for covering up a patchy wall or flaking paint inside a room is to place a shelf or cabinet against it. Using a bookshelf in the living room not only adds a cosy touch but also helps to block the ugly wall from direct view.
How to make wall paint design? Here is your answer. When the lower half of a wall is prone to getting dirty, painting an imaginative landscape on it can present the perfect solution. In this home, the desert landscape painted on the wall uses dark brown paint for the bottom half, which not only prevents dirt from being visible but also beautifully blends with the silhouettes to create a stunning artwork.
Did these ideas give you some tips on how you can cover up ugly walls or highlight dull ones in your home? View this ideabook for more inspiration for creating beautiful walls.
Here is a perfect example of how you can create an accent wall while adding a lively touch to a dull and plain white wall. This beautiful tree has been combined with yellow lights to make it glow and to infuse a dramatic effect, especially during the night. Moreover, the simplicity of this wall art allows it to seamlessly blend in a bedroom, living room or any other section of the house.
In the long list of creative wall designs, this is another simple yet beautiful creation that can add a fresh feel to the plain wall. By using the wood panels shaped like parallelograms, you can easily hide the marks or patches present on the wall. At the same time, these wood panels provide proper support for installing small shelves that can be used for keeping plants. Also, you can always approach professionals for a better suggestion regarding the design of the wood panels.