10 Innovative Ideas For Hiding Ugly Walls

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Fotomurales Ciudades, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos BedroomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

I’m sure everyone has experienced the dismay of moving into a home and decorating it to perfection only to have a wall spoil it all. The monsoon rain, as well as extreme temperature, can play havoc on the walls of the average Indian home, causing seepage or cracks that make it look ugly. Often the problem persists year after year despite repairs, causing distress about having a beautiful home looking not so good.

If you have an ugly wall in your home and are wondering how to live with it, these 10 ideas might give you inspiration for converting it into a masterpiece.

Using texture

Wall Highlight with Wallpaper Navmiti Designs Modern walls & floors Property,Furniture,Comfort,Wood,Lighting,Picture frame,Interior design,Architecture,Floor,Flooring
Navmiti Designs

Wall Highlight with Wallpaper

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

An unpleasant living room wall can be covered to create a stunning feature wall by using texture. Add to it a bit of glamorous gold, like in this drawing room, and the result is eye-catching elegance. Your guests won't ever have a clue of what lies behind all the glitter!

Wallpapering

Mittal residence, andblack design studio andblack design studio Modern walls & floors Brown,Rectangle,Wood,Plant,Red,Twig,Font,Tints and shades,Magenta,Floral design
andblack design studio

Mittal residence

andblack design studio
andblack design studio
andblack design studio

Although not a recommended solution for a damp wall, an innovative wallpaper works well for covering up stains such as pen marks, dirt or grime on the walls. When it comes to implementing a unique wall idea, wallpaper can completely transform a room. As it can take it from ordinary to designer especially when paired with the right type of furniture and accessories.

Cladding

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A technique used to beautify exterior walls of homes – cladding can also be used inside homes as an alternative to paint. It works wonderfully in courtyard areas where walls are exposed to the natural elements. However, it can be just as useful as a permanent solution for an interior wall that requires frequent repainting.

Green surfaces

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Flower,Plant,Terrestrial plant,Flowering plant,Shrub,Annual plant,Garden,Vascular plant,Plant stem,Herb
Muraliarchitects

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Green walls add a soothing feature to homes. They are excellent for covering up stains and damp patches. Since most green walls come with self-watering systems and are fixed at a gap from the wall, they don’t pose a threat to causing dampness due to watering.

Creating Theatre

Bansal Residence, Studio Ezube Studio Ezube Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Musical instrument,Interior design,Chair,Leisure,Building,Grass,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood
Studio Ezube

Bansal Residence

Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube

Sometimes it just takes a bit of creativity to cover up a few small cracks and stains. In this beautifully designed veranda, the use of mirrors, bead curtains and wall hangings to hide ugly spots adds a rustic ambiance. The artefacts create a charming backdrop for the seating, presenting a theatrical element when viewed from the road.

Panelling

s k designs - contemporary residence in Andheri S K Designs Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
S K Designs

s k designs—contemporary residence in Andheri

S K Designs
S K Designs
S K Designs

A good way to distract from an ugly wall is to cover it with a panel. Spotlights, wall art and a recess with a Buddha statue create a charming distraction in this home, making it difficult to imagine that an unattractive wall lies behind the panel.


Covering-up

Bamboo Canopy, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Building,Window,Wheelbarrow,Plant,Green,Wood,Table,Yellow,Orange,Interior design
Errol Reubens Associates

Bamboo Canopy

Errol Reubens Associates
Errol Reubens Associates
Errol Reubens Associates

A budget alternative to cladding is using bamboo to create an exterior cover for the wall. Not only does it provide a natural ambiance to the setting, but it also creates a trendy green look. In this home, the use of green wall paint and bamboo creates the perfect area for relaxation.

Brightening

Balcony Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ansari Architects

Balcony

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

For exterior walls that look dull and boring, an interesting way to add character to the area is by painting it in a bright shade. Yellows, oranges, blues and greens are great options for making outdoor walls shine.

Blocking

Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Brown
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Gamadia Road

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

A quick fix for covering up a patchy wall or flaking paint inside a room is to place a shelf or cabinet against it. Using a bookshelf in the living room not only adds a cosy touch but also helps to block the ugly wall from direct view.

Making it a canvas

Wall paint design homify Asian style walls & floors
homify

Wall paint design

homify
homify
homify

How to make wall paint design? Here is your answer. When the lower half of a wall is prone to getting dirty, painting an imaginative landscape on it can present the perfect solution. In this home, the desert landscape painted on the wall uses dark brown paint for the bottom half, which not only prevents dirt from being visible but also beautifully blends with the silhouettes to create a stunning artwork.

Did these ideas give you some tips on how you can cover up ugly walls or highlight dull ones in your home? View this ideabook for more inspiration for creating beautiful walls.

Some more creative ideas

Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Asian style walls & floors
M.U Interiors

Interiors

M.U Interiors
M.U Interiors
M.U Interiors

Here is a perfect example of how you can create an accent wall while adding a lively touch to a dull and plain white wall. This beautiful tree has been combined with yellow lights to make it glow and to infuse a dramatic effect, especially during the night. Moreover, the simplicity of this wall art allows it to seamlessly blend in a bedroom, living room or any other section of the house.

Interiors, SHUFFLE DESIZN SHUFFLE DESIZN Classic style walls & floors
SHUFFLE DESIZN

Interiors

SHUFFLE DESIZN
SHUFFLE DESIZN
SHUFFLE DESIZN

In the long list of creative wall designs, this is another simple yet beautiful creation that can add a fresh feel to the plain wall. By using the wood panels shaped like parallelograms, you can easily hide the marks or patches present on the wall. At the same time, these wood panels provide proper support for installing small shelves that can be used for keeping plants. Also, you can always approach professionals for a better suggestion regarding the design of the wood panels.

Which of these wall design ideas is your favourite? Comment below to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

