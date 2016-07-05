Gloomy to Glam: A Chirpy Kitchen Makeover of a family home

A dark and depressing kitchen is not a very welcome feature in a house, whether you are a passionate chef or an amateur who loves preparing delicacies on occasions. The kitchen is also a place where you can chat with close friends and relations during a house party while prepping a salad. Or maybe you love to chat with your child while sharing a bowl of ice-cream in this corner of the home.
So today, we are visiting a home in Argentina where the kitchen was a design disaster, dark and drab, before Somos Arquitectura, architects in Buenos Aires decided to give it a refreshing facelift. Clutter was also a worry which needed immediate addressing. So now, with some structural tweaks and an interesting infusion of light and bright colours, the kitchen is a modern delight. Let’s take a closer look at the transformation.
The use of dark wood for the cabinets when paired with dark flooring, used to lend a gloomy and dingy feel to the kitchen. The clutter seemed unmanageable despite the presence of storage solutions, and the appliances were accommodated in a shabby manner. The insufficient lighting added to the depressing atmosphere.
A small room adjoining the kitchen was previously being used as a laundry and storage space for all those things which needed to be removed but were still in the house. The area sported a cramped and highly disorganised look.
The barrier between the kitchen and the laundry room was demolished to create more openness in the house’s layout and put together a more spacious kitchen. This restructuring also led to increased natural illumination of the new kitchen.
After the revamping, the kitchen looked larger from outside than before. But the cream-hued walls and the dark earthy-hued flooring made the space seem more cramped than it actually is. So the architects decided to play around with lighter hues for a more expansive effect.
White and cream hues now make their lightweight and airy presence felt in this kitchen, and enhance its spacious look and feel. There are adequate cabinets, shelves and niches to house all kitchen essentials and appliances. The kitchen island is a sensible addition which offers additional room for chopping, prepping and plating food items.
The architects knew that to keep clutter at bay, the cabinets and drawers of the kitchen had to be cleverly designed. And that is exactly what they achieved. Note how a bar counter has also been smartly integrated with the main kitchen counter to serve various functions. Elegant granite lined the tops of the counter for a solid look and feel.
The embedded cook top lends a sleek look to the countertop, while it leaves enough space to arrange the toaster, mixer grinder and such. The fridge has a whole nook to itself, while wine bottles have been neatly organised in the segmented niche to the left of the lighted cabinet.
No kitchen is complete without bright and clever illumination, no matter how fancy its design and decor is. Which is why; the glass cabinets in this kitchen have been fitted with soothing but powerful lights inside, so that you can find what you need in a jiffy.
Impressed with this cheerful and quaint kitchen makeover? We are confident that the designs, organisation ideas and the lighting hacks of the revamped kitchen inspired you. So get ready to witness another before and after story - An old and dull home gets a modern makeover.