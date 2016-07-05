Gloomy to Glam: A Chirpy Kitchen Makeover of a family home

A dark and depressing kitchen is not a very welcome feature in a house, whether you are a passionate chef or an amateur who loves preparing delicacies on occasions. The kitchen is also a place where you can chat with close friends and relations during a house party while prepping a salad. Or maybe you love to chat with your child while sharing a bowl of ice-cream in this corner of the home.

So today, we are visiting a home in Argentina where the kitchen was a design disaster, dark and drab, before Somos Arquitectura, architects in Buenos Aires decided to give it a refreshing facelift. Clutter was also a worry which needed immediate addressing. So now, with some structural tweaks and an interesting infusion of light and bright colours, the kitchen is a modern delight. Let’s take a closer look at the transformation.