12 inspiring ideas to make your small terrace exceptional

Every part of your home is essential to create an atmosphere of comfort, so why leave out the outdoors? Your terrace is like a mini-escape to some place different. Whether you like basking in the warmth of the sun, doing yoga outside or reading a book, a small terrace is perfect for all activities. The kind of decor you pick will dictate the atmosphere of your terrace. With eco-friendly bamboo furniture and potted plants, you can turn the terrace into a cool spot. Use wrought-iron furniture, tree lights, and a bar trolley to turn your terrace into a hangout space. Look at some of these ideas and much more to figure out you can turn your small terrace into your favorite spot!
A beautiful stone-paved floor coupled with light-colored wooden table and chairs always makes for a nice outdoor sit-out place—the perfect way to spend summer evenings. Get your gardening gloves on and cultivate some flowering plants to add some colour to the space.
Add a simple deck to your porch area with benches to sit on and voila you have a space cut out for a terrace. Steps leading directly to the deck made of hardwood will add to the charm of your house.
Spruce up your terrace with bright colors and easily movable furniture. A couple of cane sofas with bright colored cushions scattered all over can create the perfect atmosphere to relax or entertain.
A single piece of furniture can make all the difference when it comes to the outdoors. Invest in a sturdy wooden picnic table and place it in the center of your small terrace. Bring out your colorful plates for a picnic right at home.
Adding an awning to the small terrace will make it suitable for use in all seasons. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the monsoon on the terrace without getting drenched.
Recreate your favorite cafe vibes at your home. A round table with some nice coloured chairs on a small terrace creates a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee and catch up on gossip.
A long, narrow terrace is ideal for placing a sleek, wooden table. Pick an unusual shape, such as elliptical, for a unique look.
Extend the roof of the house to cover the small terrace and end up with a cohesive design. Furnish the small area with comfy furniture such as a wicker chair.
You do not have to go overboard with the furnishings. Go for the minimalistic and yet functional look by investing in simple wooden or wrought iron garden benches and chairs.
Wrought iron chairs, white walls, some nice greenery and a shade—sometimes that all you need to create the perfect terrace sit out. Surround the furniture with your favorite plants and finish the look.
You do not need a specific area for your terrace. Turn a flat roof into a terrace with a few furniture pieces, plants, and sturdy wooden flooring, like these awesome terraces designed by Bongen Architecten.
Instead of a separate terrace and garden, combine both to create one big space. Let your plants spill over into the terrace and you will end up with a greenhouse-like beautiful space.
With twelve incredible ideas to make your small terrace exceptional, we are sure you will be inspired to put one of these into action. What are you waiting for? Get your designer hat on and start working!
If you liked this listicle, here is another one you will love - 8 Sensational Ideas For Small Entrance Halls