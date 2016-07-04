Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 inspiring ideas to make your small terrace exceptional

Justwords Justwords
Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Every part of your home is essential to create an atmosphere of comfort, so why leave out the outdoors? Your terrace is like a mini-escape to some place different. Whether you like basking in the warmth of the sun, doing yoga outside or reading a book, a small terrace is perfect for all activities. The kind of decor you pick will dictate the atmosphere of your terrace. With eco-friendly bamboo furniture and potted plants, you can turn the terrace into a cool spot. Use wrought-iron furniture, tree lights, and a bar trolley to turn your terrace into a hangout space. Look at some of these ideas and much more to figure out you can turn your small terrace into your favorite spot!

A stony tale

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

A beautiful stone-paved floor coupled with light-colored wooden table and chairs always makes for a nice outdoor sit-out place—the perfect way to spend summer evenings. Get your gardening gloves on and cultivate some flowering plants to add some colour to the space.

A delightful deck

Fantastic porch! homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect patio,garden,decking
homify

Fantastic porch!

homify
homify
homify

Add a simple deck to your porch area with benches to sit on and voila you have a space cut out for a terrace. Steps leading directly to the deck made of hardwood will add to the charm of your house.

A fun terrace

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Spruce up your terrace with bright colors and easily movable furniture. A couple of cane sofas with bright colored cushions scattered all over can create the perfect atmosphere to relax or entertain. 

Its Picnic Time

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall Arco2 Architecture Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Architects Cornwall, architecture Cornwall, arco2 architects, eco friendly architects, sustainable architects, sustainable architecture, architecture by the sea, beach house architecture,
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall

Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

A single piece of furniture can make all the difference when it comes to the outdoors. Invest in a sturdy wooden picnic table and place it in the center of your small terrace. Bring out your colorful plates for a picnic right at home.

A place for all weather

Patio Awning Installation in Padiham, Lancashire. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace patio,awning,terrace,canopy,garden,alfresco,shading
homify

Patio Awning Installation in Padiham, Lancashire.

homify
homify
homify

Adding an awning to the small terrace will make it suitable for use in all seasons. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the monsoon on the terrace without getting drenched.

Cafe time

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Recreate your favorite cafe vibes at your home. A round table with some nice coloured chairs on a small terrace creates a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee and catch up on gossip.


A Modern Dream

A city balcony, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A city balcony

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

A long, narrow terrace is ideal for placing a sleek, wooden table. Pick an unusual shape, such as elliptical, for a unique look.

Shaded Paradise

Extension to rear, Sun Room, Kitchen and Living Room Grant Erskine Architects Modern conservatory
Grant Erskine Architects

Extension to rear, Sun Room, Kitchen and Living Room

Grant Erskine Architects
Grant Erskine Architects
Grant Erskine Architects

Extend the roof of the house to cover the small terrace and end up with a cohesive design. Furnish the small area with comfy furniture such as a wicker chair.

​Minimalist Haven

Fulham House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Frost Architects Ltd

Fulham House

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

You do not have to go overboard with the furnishings. Go for the minimalistic and yet functional look by investing in simple wooden or wrought iron garden benches and chairs. 

A chic looking terrace

Patio Canopy Living Space Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Living Space

Patio Canopy

Living Space
Living Space
Living Space

Wrought iron chairs, white walls, some nice greenery and a shade—sometimes that all you need to create the perfect terrace sit out. Surround the furniture with your favorite plants and finish the look.

Under the roof sitouts

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern garden
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

You do not need a specific area for your terrace. Turn a flat roof into a terrace with a few furniture pieces, plants, and sturdy wooden flooring, like these awesome terraces designed by Bongen Architecten. 

The terrace garden

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Instead of a separate terrace and garden, combine both to create one big space. Let your plants spill over into the terrace and you will end up with a greenhouse-like beautiful space. 

With twelve incredible ideas to make your small terrace exceptional, we are sure you will be inspired to put one of these into action. What are you waiting for? Get your designer hat on and start working!

If you liked this listicle, here is another one you will love - 8 Sensational Ideas For Small Entrance Halls

A Small Apartment Big on Style


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks