5 pocket-friendly ways to spice up the dining area

Does dining at home sounds dull and boring? Has eating at home lost its charm? Well you could try a new recipe or cuisine to spice things up, or you could simply give your dining area a small makeover to make it look nicer. Wondering if this revamp will cost you a bomb? Well don't worry, with out 5 pocket-friendly tips, you can spice up your dining area in no time!
One thing that immediately makes any space more welcoming, is comfort. So first and foremost, make your dining space more comfortable by adding new cushy chairs that have all the comforts of a couch, like the one's here in this living room, or just change the upholstery of existing chairs with a softer fabric. If your budget is very low, you can simply add a cushion to each chair to make your dining space more comfy.
The difference between style and fashion, is that style never fades. So give your dining space a stylish twist, by adding something that reflects your own personal style. Modern, minimal, rustic or classic, bring in a dash of your style with some sleek furniture, floral curtains or even a lack of too many things!
A dash of colour makes any space look brighter. So if you feel your dining area is overwhelmed with nudes and pastels, mix things up a bit and add a bold touch of colour to your dining room. You can opt for rad red chairs like the one's in this living room designed by MEULEN ARCHITECTS or opt for a smaller dollop of colour in the form of a few paintings or a tablerunner.
Speaking of table-runner, table decor is another simple way to revamp the look and feel of your dining area. It is in fact, the cheapest and simplest way to make your dining room look more interesting. So place a glass vase with fresh flowers in the centre of your dining table, or opt for a funky table cloth, or simply light few colourful candles, and turn heads in your dining space!
Finally, how well or poorly lit a room is, makes or breaks it. So make sure your dining space is well lit at all times. Be it through plenty of natural light during day time, or with a row of lamps during night time. You can even opt for unconventional indirect lighting on the ceiling and walls to give your dining space a more modern spin. If you want to make your dining room look bigger, here are 5 tips that will definitely help you.