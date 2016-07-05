5 low cost ideas for a small kitchen

A compact home is the modern reality in most cities of India. And a compact home means your kitchen is bound to be small. But just because it's small doesn't mean it has to be cramped and ugly. If you want to give your kitchen a makeover without burning a huge hole in your pocket, read on. These 5 tips are sure to save you money, while giving your kitchen a whole new feel!
A small kitchen will look better if it is clean and tidy at all times. And it can't look that way if things are lying around everywhere. Nor will it look that way if the cabinets and appliances look garish, heavy and take up too much space. So opt for compact storage options for a compact kitchen and hide your storage cabinets and appliances neatly, like in this tiny kitchen here.
Another simple thing that will make you the best of your small kitchen, is to use every corner effectively. Be it placing cabinets and shelves for utensils, condiments and books in every free space to store more, or fitting a blackboard or TV is a corner to make the kitchen both a cooking and dining area, you can do many things to make sure no corner goes to waste!
If you don't have much horizontal space in your kitchen because it is small, make more use of vertical space! Add more cabinets on the wall, hang utensils from a rack on the ceiling, or even move appliances like the microwave and coffee maker onto shelves on the wall so that you have more free space on the kitchen counters.
Like we said before, small and boring aren't synonymous. So add a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen, be it with a interesting stone or granite countertop, backsplash or simply keep a few potted plants in a corner, to give your kitchen a beautiful earthy feel. Also contrary to what most people think, avoid white. White can make a small kitchen look more plain and boring.
A well lit space always looks bigger and brighter. So light up your kitchen with multiple lights on the ceilings and walls, and also make sure there at least one big window that lets in plenty of natural light during the day, and your small kitchen is bound to bigger, brighter and better. A small home also has the added issue of tiny bathrooms. So if you are looking for ideas to light up your small bathroom look and make it bigger, here are 5 ideas.