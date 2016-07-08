Before and after: An artistic home transformed like magic!

There are a variety of different solutions to improve a home. One way is to consult our experts here at homify. In today's before and after tour, we are proud to present to you an artistic home renovation project with intelligent solutions that cover both aesthetics and function while overcoming the obstacles of a small apartment with a sloping ceiling. The result is a very pleasant atmosphere where residents and visitors can relax and feel at home.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this spectacular home renovation project completed by Domenico Lupariello shall we?