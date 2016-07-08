Before and after: An artistic home transformed like magic!

There are a variety of different solutions to improve a home. One way is to consult our experts here at homify. In today's before and after tour, we are proud to present to you an artistic home renovation project with intelligent solutions that cover both aesthetics and function while overcoming the obstacles of a small apartment with a sloping ceiling. The result is a very pleasant atmosphere where residents and visitors can relax and feel at home.
As you can see, this space is under construction. It is without any finish on the walls or the floor. Here we can get a rough idea about the room's proportions and distribution so that we can plan a suitable layout and design. Although the room is quite small, we see a lot of potential in this space. Next, let's have a look at another problematic aspect of this apartment—the sloping ceiling.
When it comes to change and renovation, and you find a low, sloping ceiling like this, it can be a real challenge to do something that will have a pleasing outcome. Curious to see what a dose of professionalism can do to this space? Let's check out the transformation next.
After the renovation, the lovely accent walls with palm leaf patterns on a sepia background beautify the living room while improving its structure. They take the attention away from the low ceiling and make visually longer walls. The soft metallic gold tone integrates very well with the gray of the walls. Next, let's have a closer look at the newly transformed interiors.
The rather theatrical decor in this apartment combines drawing and color, making the room look unique.The sliding glass doors optimize space by using less of it, and give adequate transparency to achieve a stylish, modern environment. A neutral colour scheme gives this space an earthy, natural feel which is relaxing.
This wall with the design of palm trees is the continuation of what we saw in the previous image of the room, but now we're in the kitchen. This gives the whole apartment a cohesive outlook and a sense of continuity. The kitchen is visually integrated into the open plan living room, so that the cook can see those who are in the living room.
The modern kitchen island has a laminate countertop in beige and an undercoat of steel. From here we can see that the whole apartment is dotted with spotlights on the ceiling, providing sufficient lighting to make the small space feel bigger and brighter.
Pictured here, we see that the built-in cabinets which take up the whole height of the wall solves the sloping ceiling problem by optimizing the use of space. It also makes space for storage, display, and entertainment units without overcrowding the small apartment.
The focus of this image is on the cabinets and the transparent chairs. In other words, there is an emphasis on storage efficiency and fashionable design in this apartment. The cabinets ensure that the apartment can be maintained as a clutter-free environment, while the transparent chairs seemingly take up less space due to their colourless form.
This small bedroom with a low ceiling is designed to have normal proportions with a short bed and diffused lighting from the ceiling as an accomplice. The long flowing curtains and the absence of a bed headboard also add height to the room. A dark, patterned wallpaper contrasted against light colours that dominate the rest of the room creates a harmonious and serene environment which is ideal for resting and sleeping.
Pictured here we can see that a large full-length mirror helps to create the illusion of spaciousness in this small bedroom. The closet with transparent doors enhances this effect even further. These are just some of the common techniques used in interior design to add the feeling of space to a place.
An island in the bathroom is the novelty of this design, very appropriate with the combination of materials and colors already observed in this apartment. Last but not least, the large oval island and ultra modern sink with the faucet embedded in the wall coordinates perfectly with the gray and beige wallpaper.
We hope you've been inspired by this unique home renovation project.