Before and after: a balcony completely transformed!

Balconies are a great way to soak up the sun and enjoy the cool breeze without having to leave the comfort of home. If you're lucky enough to have one, you shouldn't let it go to waste. Today's tour is all about converting an unused balcony into one that will positively haunt you in your dreams forever! We invite you to come with us to the town of Sant Antoni de Calonge in Spain, and see the change that has taken place in this balcony thanks to Bervic Interiorismo.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your balcony through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's take a look at the before and after pictures of a balcony completely transformed shall we?