Before and after: a balcony completely transformed!

Balconies are a great way to soak up the sun and enjoy the cool breeze without having to leave the comfort of home. If you're lucky enough to have one, you shouldn't let it go to waste. Today's tour is all about converting an unused balcony into one that will positively haunt you in your dreams forever! We invite you to come with us to the town of Sant Antoni de Calonge in Spain, and see the change that has taken place in this balcony thanks to Bervic Interiorismo.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your balcony through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's take a look at the before and after pictures of a balcony completely transformed shall we?
This pre-reform photograph shows us a balcony space in relatively good condition, but half empty and unused. It was a wasted outdoor space, and it was a real shame as it had lots of potential. A couple of pots and a dirty old tub did this space no justice at all. So our experts decided to completely transform this balcony. Let's see what happened next.
The transformation is truly dramatic. In the new design we recognize the corner of the previous picture and the pool, but it now looks like part of a modern balcony with a welcoming design. The white wooden deck and its matching furnishings give the balcony a radiant face lift, while the elegant pergola provides shade and style to the balcony.
Before the renovation, the balcony was large empty space that looked deserted and neglected. If the balcony was used for anything at all, it seems to be for storage, and this made it look messy, although it was mostly empty. A few potted plants seem to be the only sign of life on this balcony. Let's see how all this has changed after the renovation.
On this balcony, the highlight is definitely the wood that has been used for the deck, fencing, and furnishing. Finished by white paint and lacquer, the balcony shines radiantly full of life. What a delight it must be to soak in that pool on a hot, sunny day! This is definitely a balcony to relax in.
Before the renovation took place, the balcony had no character or personality. It was an impersonal space that reflected nothing of the residents' taste for design. This balcony was a space longing for attention and love. Let's see how the renovation transformed this balcony into a friendlier space.
The renovated terrace is equally impressive on both sides. The pergola and the dining area under it are some of the new elements that will no doubt delight their owners. A variety of seating options make this balcony a friendly space that is inviting.
