A Tropical home for peace and rejuvenation

Soothing white exteriors surrounded by gentle palm trees are enough to make viewers sigh in bliss at this vision of peace and tranquility. Interior designers Ana Meirelles have created this stunning residential project that seamlessly combines modern design with traditional elements to enhance the quality of life of its users. Built on a short outcropping of land beside a small hillock, the house is surrounded by natural vegetation and a well-maintained garden with lawn in the foreground.
Comfort and simplicity have been the guiding forces behind the design and layout of this architectural beauty which has been built to meet specific needs of its owners for entertainment and tranquility. Let us take you on a detailed tour of this single family home that embodies luxury amidst natural beauty.
Surrounded by colorful flowers and ferns this house atop a hill stands high above a manicured lawn and lush greenery. Tall palm trees and gorgeous landscaped garden welcome visitors to this stunning villa which requires them to step up on stone paved steps to walk into the glass enclosed living room. Mediterranean theme dominates the entrance as the home is built within a raised porch around the entrance with thick pillars supporting the front roof which give a Grecian air to the facade.
The living room embodies minimalist simplicity with combination of neutral colors and earthy textures in modern furniture creations. The rough stone wall provides an excellent background for black entertainment unit as does the timber floor with similar color scheme. Only other furniture in the living room besides white sofa is the floating shelf holding the music system and open wood cabinet behind the sofa that add warmth and color to this living room decorated in minimalist style.
The large shimmering blue pool beside the open verandah area creates the perfects ambience for a relaxing afternoon with family and friends. The backyard pool is adjacent to an open kitchen and barbecue area for guests to enjoy poolside meals after a long swim. Designers have shown consideration for the cook by affixing a large screen television that can be used for entertainment while dishing up delicacies demanded by the swimmers. The poolside barbecue kitchen has been designed with a window that connects it to the main kitchen for required assistance in transfer of dishes and cooking ingredients. Pretty bar stools before the outdoor kitchen turn it into an open eat-out for guests that want to stay away from the pool.
Tropical pools that are located close to the veranda are incomplete without bar glasses and cooler with refreshments as families spend most of their summers close to the pool. The brick wall separating backyard from the rest of the house has been smartly converted into an open glass shelf to hold wine glasses that would be in demand during late night poolside parties.
In the last leg of our tour we step back to take a parting look of this elegant mountainside home and appreciate its external facade. View of the home from this angle gives us a clear idea about planning and vision that has been invested in designing its layout and structure. Rustic appeal is enhanced by natural stone floors extending across the exteriors of the house from veranda to poolside. The thick foliage of trees surrounding its front and rear boundaries keep the interiors hidden from bystanders.
