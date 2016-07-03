A Tropical home for peace and rejuvenation

Soothing white exteriors surrounded by gentle palm trees are enough to make viewers sigh in bliss at this vision of peace and tranquility. Interior designers Ana Meirelles have created this stunning residential project that seamlessly combines modern design with traditional elements to enhance the quality of life of its users. Built on a short outcropping of land beside a small hillock, the house is surrounded by natural vegetation and a well-maintained garden with lawn in the foreground.

Comfort and simplicity have been the guiding forces behind the design and layout of this architectural beauty which has been built to meet specific needs of its owners for entertainment and tranquility. Let us take you on a detailed tour of this single family home that embodies luxury amidst natural beauty.