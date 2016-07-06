Before and after: 5 backyard pools magically transformed!

If you're feeling hot and bothered, here are some refreshing swimming pool ideas that will add a invigorating splash of fun to help overcome the rising temperatures. Today's before and after tour will take you through 5 magically transformed backyard pools. These renovation projects have dramatically improved outdoor spaces so that residents can enjoy them better. Although the focus is on the swimming pool, the surrounding environment is also remodeled for a better fit and a more comfortable poolside experience.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your private poolside through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at these 5 backyard pools magically transformed shall we?