Before and after: 5 backyard pools magically transformed!

If you're feeling hot and bothered, here are some refreshing swimming pool ideas that will add a invigorating splash of fun to help overcome the rising temperatures. Today's before and after tour will take you through 5 magically transformed backyard pools. These renovation projects have dramatically improved outdoor spaces so that residents can enjoy them better. Although the focus is on the swimming pool, the surrounding environment is also remodeled for a better fit and a more comfortable poolside experience.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your private poolside through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at these 5 backyard pools magically transformed shall we?
The first backyard we visited corresponds to a huge house in Spain. The poolside area is supposed to be pleasant and invite fun, but it just looks abandoned and dirty. The pool had not been maintained in a long time and vegetation had invaded much of the yard, making it look wild and unkempt. An opaque, dirty floor and a protective fence is not only unattractive, but also alienates the pool from the rest of the backyard. This backyard pool definitely is a challenge for our experts. Let's see what they've done to improve the situation next.
The renovation of the backyard has led to an open, clean and tidy area. The dirty floor and uneven tiles have been removed and replaced with synthetic grass, giving a splash of color to the place while preventing wet floors and accidents. Invasive and disorderly vegetation received maintenance and an area with white river stones helps to prevent weeds from growing again. Overall, the changes made did not require a big budget, instead all it needed was well-defined planning and the courage to get rid of the old to make way for the new. This pool renovation project was done by Acertus based in Italy.
Before the renovation, the backyard poolside looked neglected but promising. It was a spacious area with a high pool surrounded by natural stone and tropical vegetation. The only problem was the neglect and lack of maintenance. Let's see what happened to this poolside next.
To start with, the poolside area looks fantastic, and much more organised and colourful. The terrace, which is at a level above the rest of the backyard and garden, took on new stone, while the lower deck was removed and replaced by a new wooden structure with a steep slope which allows the passage of the wind and cool breeze. The general terrain is also delimited with a stone wall, and cleaned of invasive vegetation. The pool was extended to the side and the floor was raised so that it didn't require stairs anymore, making it safer for residents getting in and out of the pool. The change is simply dazzling!
Before the renovation, it was just a small backyard with no pool. However, it was actually much better maintained compared to the other projects we visited. The vegetation was kept neat and tidy, and the garden looked like it was in good condition. Something was missing though, and hot afternoons were demanding something a little more refreshing. Let's see what happened next.
The transformation included removing the small store that was in the corner, and replacing it with a pool of 5 by 3 meters. The design is quite simple and very practical—the green area is for games and the rest is left free. The pool was built right on the edge of the property, leaving only a linear planter with ornamental plants surrounding the pool. What a magical change this is!
Before the renovation, this balcony was narrow and enclosed, and did not allow residents to enjoy the promising potential offered. It lacked colour and fun and was piled up with stuff without rhyme or reason. Last but not least, the dirty old tub looked very uninviting, and it was highly unlikely that anyone could actually have a relaxing time soaking up the sun in this space.
To reflect light and freshness, nothing is better than white! The long deck surface was exploited to create a space that combines various activities. The tub was transformed into a comfortable jacuzzi, perfect for summer evenings. A grill area is positioned next to the jacuzzi, while a long white wooden bench and a couple of chairs invite you to spend the afternoon enjoying a refreshing lemonade, under the cool breeze. Now the balcony is a place that inspires.
Before, the spacious backyard and large pool was substantially in good condition, however it needed a makeover to liven it up a little. After the renovation, the covered terrace at the bottom was repainted in a darker color, and the roof tiling was replaced. One of the niche areas, previously coated in stone, was now furnished with comfortable wicker chairs, while the other niche BBQ area was restored. Now, the pool is ready to be enjoyed to its fullest potential.
We hope you've been inspired by this before and after tour.