Before and after: 5 facade transformations

This before and after tour features 5 amazing facade transformations of double-storey houses. The purpose of these facade transformations was not only to reshape the face of the house, but also the distribution of the interiors, thus achieving a more functional home, which is practical, modern, refreshing and colorful. The result is something like a new house, but at a much lower cost.
Join us on this tour to see the before and after pictures of 5 fabulous facade transformations. Here you can truly appreciate the genius and creativity of our experts which can create wonders by making their awesome ideas into reality. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at these amazing facade transformations shall we?
Before the renovation, the facade of this house looked dull and gloomy. The windows were closed up, the porch was dark and enclosed, the terrace on the second floor was almost nonexistent, and the dull green paint didn't help matters at all. Overall, it was not a very welcoming home, and it desperately needed some care and attention. Let's see how our experts have transformed it next.
Wow! It's like a complete metamorphosis has taken place and changed the ugly caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly! The new brightly multi-coloured facade is truly refreshing and full of life. To add to it, the porch which was once dark and enclosed is now filled with light thanks to a new fence, and the elimination of a room that occupied almost the entire front of the house. Now the porch can accommodate two cars and still provide privacy. The upper floor now hosts a separate department on the left side, and a small terrace framed by a brown steel structure looks out from above.
Before the renovation, the facade of this house looked like that of every other house in the neighbourhood. It was safe and secure, but boring. It had everything it needed—a hipped roof on the garage, clay tiles, a secure gate that left no open space, and a small terrace on the second floor, but something was missing. The house lacked joy and inspiration. Let's see how our experts managed to inject some of the missing ingredients into this home next.
After the remodeling, the house looks completely different from the others. Now, it reflects the tastes and personality of its inhabitants. The natural stone used on the walls adds an inviting texture to the facade, while the horizontal and geometric design of the main gate perfectly merges with the geometric shapes of the pedestrian access gate and the garage. Luminaries by the door and next to the window on the second floor reflect their light on the pinkish stone, creating subtle highlights and shadow play on the walls. This is undoubtedly a spectacular change spectacular!
Although the facade of this house didn't look all that bad before, it looked a bit faded as the stones and bricks were aging. The house also seems to have lost its individual personality by blending in with the other houses so well. The result is a faded and impersonal home that looks a lot like the rest of the houses in the neighbourhood. Next, let's see how the facade has changed for the better.
Now, the house is almost unrecognizable! The fading stones and bricks have been removed and replaced with a radiant bright and white painted facade, giving the home a more modern look. Tinted windows are now employed to add contrast to the facade and also provide privacy at the same time. The safety and security of the home has also improved with the gated garage. This amazing renovation was done by Flores Rojas, architects based in Mexico.
This home has large rooms, spacious interiors and a series of corridors and external gardens, but its image was outdated, drab, colorless and dull, and it did not reflect modernity and good taste. Hence, their owners decided to give it new life and take advantage of the change to expand planes and terraces.
After the remodeling, the house reflects the personality of its inhabitants more. The top part of the garage was used to create a terrace which is delimited by a guardrail glass, shiny and elegant. At the bottom of the terrace, a stone facade shows off its beautiful texture thanks to the luminaries placed by the window, while a small garden on the side amazes with its delicate green arms over the white facade. What an amazing transformation!
The before image shows a state of abandonment in which the facade is covered in mold, mildew, and the house has a destroyed roof and a neglected garden. After the renovation, the whole structure of the house has changed with tall windows and a brand new pristine facade painted in bright white. The only thing that remains from the old facade is the beautiful natural stone arch in the porch.
We hope you've been inspired by this before and after tour.