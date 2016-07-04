A Dream Home with Contemporary Appeal

Located in a lively metropolitan city fringed by mountains, this dream home with contemporary appeal is the perfect getaway home for city slickers who don't to go too far away from the convenience of city life to get away from it all. The house is surrounded by beautiful mountains and greenery all around, making it feel secluded and exclusive in a big city. This tour will explore the exteriors as well as the interiors of this beautiful home designed by Landa Suberville, architects based in Mexico.
Join us on this tour to find interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour.
Many people are often under the impression that a facade is merely a shell that protects and beautifies the house. However, today's project demonstrates that a facade can be highly functional for other purposes too. Pictured here we can see that the design and structure of the facade allows some natural light to enter the house, while blocking out and avoiding the disturbing direct glare from the sun. A bright blue pool and a green grassy lawn give this house the perfect backyard.
Inside the house, a floating staircase and glass panels add contemporary appeal to the home. The wooden staircase framed by black edges has a glass railing which coordinates well with the glass panels adjacent to it. The glass panels offer an expansive view of the outdoors and the scenic natural environment surrounding the house. Next, let's have a look at the front part of the house.
Pictured here we see the front view of the house. As you can see, the driveway leads to a large garage where residents can park their cars in a shaded and secure space. A wide main road stretches in front of the house, while the back of the house faces the pretty rolling mountains. Bright red flowers on the pavement near the stairs to the entrance of the house offer a pleasant welcome on arrival. Next, let's have a look at how the house looks like when it gets dark.
In this image, we see what the house looks like with all the lights on. As you can see, the house is well lit up with warm yellow lighting which makes it glow joyously and radiantly. An abundance of lighting focused on the exteriors makes this home welcoming and inviting. Next, let's have a peek inside the house again.
As we enter the house, we find ourselves in a wooden wonderland with the most perfect parquet in a lovely orangish colour, and intricate wood grains. The ceiling is left raw, not plastered, and unpainted. This gives the house a touch of the industrial design style. Next, let's have a closer look at the interior spaces.
The unique design of this space strikes us as a cosy enclosure with wooden walls forming a fence around the space. Wooden cabinets of the same colour camouflage with the floor and the fence, creating a cohesive feel that makes this home feel safe and secure. We simply love how the wood radiates with a warm sunset glow when it comes into contact with natural light. Next, let's have another look at the exteriors of the house.
This is what the house looks like just before you go in through the main entrance. The landscape in the garden is simple yet neat and inviting, while the structure of the house looks even more interesting from the viewpoint with all its interesting angles and surprising shapes. The simple architectural lines demonstrate the minimalist style of this modern home.
Pictured here we can see that the house has lots of windows. It also has a few shapely trees which cast lovely silhouettes in the shadows. What a pleasure it must be to sit out in the patio and enjoy this brilliant outdoor space with all the natural beauty that surrounds it!
