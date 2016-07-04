A Dream Home with Contemporary Appeal

Located in a lively metropolitan city fringed by mountains, this dream home with contemporary appeal is the perfect getaway home for city slickers who don't to go too far away from the convenience of city life to get away from it all. The house is surrounded by beautiful mountains and greenery all around, making it feel secluded and exclusive in a big city. This tour will explore the exteriors as well as the interiors of this beautiful home designed by Landa Suberville, architects based in Mexico.

Now, let's have a look at this spectacular dream home with contemporary appeal shall we?