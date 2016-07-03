Join us on a tour of a home today to check out a small apartment big on style. The one-bedroom apartment is fashionable yet sensible in its taste with an emphasis on space efficiency due to its small size. This is a great home tour to explore if your home faces similar challenges due to space limitations. We are proud to present to you the excellent work of our experts at homify, Medonca Pinheiro Interiores, interior designers and decorators based in Brazil.

We hope you will find some great ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the interiors of this beautiful apartment shall we?