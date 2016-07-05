A Modern villa of tropical luxury

When it comes to lavish living and innovative architecture, this home is slowly rising the charts of the best design projects that we have seen at homify. The architects at Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto have shown that a home does not merely have to be designed with the standard layout and floor plan. The design and structure of a home can transcend beyond the usual and bring in a play of textures that become the threshold of its structure and basic look. Set in vibrant Mexico, the Casa Manantiales has stolen our heart with its spiffy design and eclectic appeal. Have a look with this tour!
Wow what a stunning façade. If you are not spell bound by the perfectly manicured carpet of green that seems to go on and on. The scale and largesse of the design is clear from a distance even as a closer look reveals stone walls and linear frames marking the different corners of the smooth and urban looking villa. The blue sky with the puffy clouds floating makes for an excellent backdrop.
Brown and golden-beige dominate the spacious living room. The beautifully polished veins of the marble along with the brown and golden of the seating create a luxe yet minimalistic look. The flow of the rooms remain uninterrupted making for a fluid, open concept.The overall result is rich without being overwhelming, eclectic with plenty of charm. Bucket style low-backed chairs and leather couches with slim bearings come together with leafy-green throw pillows and lots of golden lighting to submerge the space in a classic eclectic style.
The dining room has simple chairs upholstered in a pale grey shade, while a stunning column of wall painted in green and sand colours stand as a partition between two rooms. When viewed from a distance, the wall seems to bring out the colour of the veins set in the marble flooring. Track lighting along the sides of the alcove in the ceiling and an inverted crystal cage for lighting complete the look. Wooden doors towards the back add a touch of earthiness to the whole décor.
The home also has a neat lounge with characteristic low seating and plenty of subdued lighting. The sliding doors in wood are the piece de resistance even as the wooden detailing on the ceiling above matches it. We love the cream polished marble top of the centre table and the contrast it provides with the darkness of the timber.
The Prayer Room of the home is all about wood and marble with solid shelves and panels, lining the narrow space for a cocoon like feel.
Oh yes, this part we love. The backyard has a resort like charm with trees and palms offering shade as you are tempted to take a dip in the Olympic size pool. Sit outs create plenty of opportunities to unwind too. The solid façade of the home and play of bricks and stone can also be seen here.
This home brings in varied textures that come out to play in its structure rather than remaining confined merely to the décor of the home. This elevates it to occupy a high style status.