A Modern villa of tropical luxury

Oh yes, this part we love. The backyard has a resort like charm with trees and palms offering shade as you are tempted to take a dip in the Olympic size pool. Sit outs create plenty of opportunities to unwind too. The solid façade of the home and play of bricks and stone can also be seen here.

This home brings in varied textures that come out to play in its structure rather than remaining confined merely to the décor of the home. This elevates it to occupy a high style status. Here is a tour of another elegant home - A Stunning Tropical Home with touches of Cubist beauty!