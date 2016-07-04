A suburban Family villa with a designer look

Today, we are in Canoas, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Urban, industrial and full of fun, this city has a smattering of well-designed structures and homes sitting pretty in its landscape. Amidst large sprawling neighbourhoods and a lively business district, the Casa B+E drew our eye with its high-end design and we cannot help but take you on a tour to view the gran design and luxurious style that marks every corner of this home. Designed by Andre Pacheco Arquitetura, a group of architects in Canoas, this one is a true designer gem. Take the tour to know more!
The white and grey façade shows off the subtle sophistication of the architecture. We love the lofty circular columns that stand on either side of the main entrance, giving the feel of a grand mansion. The white garage next to the entrance carries a smart look with a sleek entrance. Stone steps and greenery make a stunning statement in the approach as the rooftops are laid flat and add a modern touch.
The living room is all about grandness and luxury. A lovely crystal chandelier dominates the room hanging low at the centre of this predominantly white room. The silver and glass artefacts add to the reflected glory of this piece. The chrome and black director’s chairs also create a lightweight yet suitably luxe look. Marble and wooden panels play with directions to render an urban appeal while the white coffee table in the centre is a simple addition. The black floor lamp placed in the corner compliments the décor.
The designers have decided to play with contours that add surprising details to the furniture and overall look of the dining room. This open room has a dining table and chairs in white glossy surfaces and wood that may look simple but hide pretty lines on closer inspection. The lamp-like candle placed on the dining table adds an old world charm to the whole décor.
The kitchen adds a comforting vibe with its warm wooden wall and the red chairs that sit across the space, along the white breakfast island. This space lies right next to the dining room and enjoys the scenic beauty visible from the glass walls on one side. Gleaming white floors and track lighting in the ceiling add to the rest of the appeal.
The staircase is done up in beautiful white marble that shows off greyish veins. The crisp linear lines and the glass sheets with the chrome railings add to the grandeur of the design and its scale. We love the artistic chandelier with strips of chrome hangs down the centre.
The backyard of the home is a scenic landscaped space with a pretty green wall and a lovely swimming pool. The home’s deck juts out, supported by columns, while sit outs with comfortable outdoor furniture make this the perfect place for having a nice summer party.
