A cheerful family apartment in Gurgaon

As a growing suburb of the capital city Delhi, Gurgaon is home to its elite class with large sprawling bungalows and farmhouses. As the region is connected to the main city via an excellent network of local trains and buses, families prefer commuting to the capital for work and stay in Gurgaon's pollution free environs. Join us on a tour of one such luxury home in region designed by Acquisitions, which is a perfect blend of understated colours and modern design. The lovely combination of lights and furniture bring warmth and comfort into the home creating a tasteful ambience.
A pleasing combination of neutral and dark tones give the living room a warm and soothing atmosphere. A light background and eclectic mix of furniture in both light and dark colors have created an interesting living area that is devoid of any audio visual media and other décor items. Designed with classic simplicity comprising of comfortable seating arrangements and mood-enhancing lighting system the living room is built for long and intense conversations with friends and family over snacks and beverages without any disturbance.
The first item that greets the eye on entering this house is the glass panels opposite the front door which bounce off lights along the corridor making the area look warm and welcoming. The region also has pretty carved furniture that can be used to greet visitors or vendors that need not be invited into the formal living room.
The classic style high back chairs and glass topped dining table along with the elegant chandelier create an aura old world charm. Rectangular design and carved edge adds to the luxury appeal of the dining table as it finds company with gilt edged decorative mirror. Classic brown furniture makes an excellent combination with light golden background of walls and floor tiles bringing a touch of traditional warmth.
The designers have brought the entertainment unit into this large and comfortable bedroom to enhance the experience. Cheerful yellow furnishings against the backdrop of dark timber create a golden hue in this elegant room dressed with colorful cushions and subtle lighting. Roof to floor length windows keep the room bathed in natural light while walk-in wardrobes, box bed and side tables with multiple drawers provide ample storage space.
The elegance of this soothing classic style bedroom is underscored by gleaming lights around the bed that maintain an ethereal glow at night. The dark mahogany furniture and floor against golden walls and roof bring to mind India’s colonial legacy when accentuated with wicker armchairs. Pale hued wallpaper with genteel patterns is an excellent backdrop for colonial style headrest and bedside tables with multiple drawers. Trendy lamps, jacquard curtains and embroidered cushions add to the room’s classic environment.
Warm timber floor and gold dusted walls provide vibrant company to the red and brown bedding while soft lighting maintains the required amount of brightness. All the bedrooms in this lovely Indian home have their individualist stamp of color and design that is characterised by twin chest of drawers next to the headrest and chairs facing the bed. This vintage style bedroom too has trademark bed lamps quirky with dimmer-controlled lighting for bedside reading.
While stepping out we take a last glimpse of the brightly lit corridor and admire the lovely play of color and design on the beautiful polished tile floor. We cannot help admiring the shimmering white filigree door leading to the prayer room that blends in with the surroundings.
