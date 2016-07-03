An Ultramodern and Fashionable Home full of charm

When colours, textures and graphic surprises come together, there is bound to be a visual treat of sorts. That is exactly what the designers have aimed for, with the Apartamento Peninsula in Niteroi. We met the interior designers and decorators at Escritorio Ana Meirelles in Niteroi, which is one of the most popular seaside towns in Rio de Janeiro. And this abode is a heady yet subtle mix of simple lines, contemporary furnishing, stylish storage hacks, ultramodern lighting designs and a strong love for nature and outdoor pleasures. So let’s take a tour and find out more!
The word entertainment comes to mind when we walk into this corner of the home. Solid shades like brown and black are used here too, and the best part is the way the designers have used different textures to define the colour scheme in this area. While the bar wears a stone finish, the wall housing the television is a wooden wonder with futuristic looking shelves in white to address storage needs.
This shot of the living room shows off the pristine white environs of the room and the black details that add a monochrome touch. The double height windows in glass come with a panel of white concrete that cuts it into halves and draws the eye to the upper level of the home. The tiles behind the sofa are placed in a random way with a few jutting out here and there for a more three dimensional effect. The lightweight fabric used for the white drapes is easy on the eye, while the round ceiling lamp in black and gold makes for a regal touch. The room leads you to the airy balcony which offers a sweeping view of the natural surroundings of the home.
The living room is awash in an aura of white, but it is far from boring or monotonous as far as its design approach goes. At the far end, one wall holds a spiral moulded artwork, while a grey recliner gives company to the brown rug and black coffee table to make the space come alive with elegant yet modern colours and combinations. A curvy potted plant invites a whiff of nature inside this fashionable setting.
The dining room is filled with touches that make its otherwise simple look rise to a new stylish high. The rectangular lamp fixed to the ceiling is in black with golden light emanating from it. Meanwhile, a textured wall in saffron gold with black and white pictures on it makes the whole place look even more appealing with its graphic look. The black and brown dining table with the glass top and simple chairs, add a sophisticated vibe to the space.
The bathroom wears a luxurious look owing to the use of granite, glass, gold and lots of lighting. The transparent unit lets you enjoy close proximity with lush nature, while you are getting ready to face a new day.
This home has a minimalistic but modish appeal that comes through in the use of visually appealing touches and the play of textures. Here’s another home tour which is sure to get your creative juices flowing - An Ultramodern Pune Home with Luxurious Touches.