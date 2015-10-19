8 Wallpaper ideas for all tastes

When the time has come to decorate a home, there is a lot to consider. First off, a tone must be decided upon such as the overall atmosphere of the home. Furniture, decorative objects, floor covering, lighting and much more play a big part in the decorating process. As for walls, a blank space can harness great possibilities. There are so many options to choose from! One of them is opting for wallpaper: it offers a variety of styles and designs for all tastes. Here are a few examples that are sure to inspire.
This pictures shows a gray wallpaper covered with tigers holding golden tassels in their mouth. It is a very imaginative concept that absolutely compliments this room. The tiger wallpaper also sets a color scheme that will make it easy to chose furniture and decorative elements that will fit with it, such as the light grey couch, the pink tiger printed cushion, the tiger statue and the golden toned side table.
This living room has been decorated with wallpaper on one wall of the image of a vintage map created by Love Maps On. This wallpaper contains grey, creamy white and yellow which makes it easy to match decorative items with it. The creamy white tone has been reused with the general theme of the room which makes it a relaxing and inviting one. Also, a few red accents have been introduced in this room that give a lively atmosphere to this living room. This wallpaper idea is original and blends beautifully with the rest of the room.
Here is a wallpaper that is quite merry and charming. The pattern of this wallpaper look like someone drew flowers and feathers with a led pen, there is an abundance of elaborate detailing. This grey tone facilitates the inclusion of metal accents in the room like the metal lamp present in this image. Also, since the background is monochrome, the addition of colorful birds invigorates the whole pattern of the wallpaper. The splashes of color here and there provide the means to add furniture and decorations of many colors. This wonderful wallpaper can be used in a child's room, a study, a boudoir, an atelier or a bedroom.
This room has tremendous personality because it is ornamented with a superb wallpaper and only on one wall. The pattern of the wallpaper gives the illusion that actual wood was assembled on the wall. Also, the different shades as well as the various metallic tones truly spruce up the room. This wallpaper creates depth in this living room and brightens it since there are no very dark tones to it. That allows for the possibility to use darker shades of furniture as shown in this picture. It is important to note that only one wall has been covered with this wallpaper and it helps immensely since the room isn't overcrowded with too much detailing.
This modern use of geometrical figures on the wallpaper brings a three dimensional effect to the room it is in. The color choice is simple but quite effective because of the different shapes and colors that overlap each other. With this, one or more bold color such a turquoise, burgundy, mustard, teal or gold can be added to this room in the form of a furniture piece, a frame, some cushions or table to jazz up the room. However it is not an obligation because the wallpaper brings great depth to the room all on its own and as shown in this picture black decorative items work just as well with it like the black tea set and table.
Sometimes when a metallic tone is chosen to decorate a wall or an entire room, the better choice is that of wallpaper. This example proves that a wallpaper of only one tone creates a rich accent and it will give prominence to a room. The bronze accent of the wallpaper can accord itself to an array of decorative pieces such as the eggshell lamp in this picture. The lighting of the room will also bring out the shiny metallic effect of this wallpaper.