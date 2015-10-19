8 Wallpaper ideas for all tastes

This room has tremendous personality because it is ornamented with a superb wallpaper and only on one wall. The pattern of the wallpaper gives the illusion that actual wood was assembled on the wall. Also, the different shades as well as the various metallic tones truly spruce up the room. This wallpaper creates depth in this living room and brightens it since there are no very dark tones to it. That allows for the possibility to use darker shades of furniture as shown in this picture. It is important to note that only one wall has been covered with this wallpaper and it helps immensely since the room isn't overcrowded with too much detailing.