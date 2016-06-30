A Home that Celebrates Simple and Elegant Living

Combining elegance with the joy of simple living seems to come naturally to the interior designers and decorators at Mendonca Pinheiro Interiores in Florianopolis. The latter is one of the largest island cities in Brazil widely known for its genteel coast lines lined with luxurious yachts, as the pulsating nightlife beckon enticingly. And Apartamento do Casal de Meia-Idade is a wonderful rendition of simple luxuries that express themselves on a palette of elegance. The residence is full of contemporary designs, soft neutral hues which are easy on the eye and textures which assure a comfortable lifestyle. Come and have a look to know more!
A fashionable sense of luxury pervades the living room without any superfluous elements. The use of comfortable elements to line the sheer size of this living room makes it seem luxurious. The upholstered couch and the wood panelled wall with a white strip to hold the television and matching console table below makes a style statement like none other. Also, the plush rug grounds the entire room with a shade that builds a bridge between the hard and soft materials in this space. Glass sliding doors lead you to the spacious and airy balcony where a breathtaking view greets you.
The dining room is all about elegance, thanks to the glossy white surroundings and the lavish touches on the furniture and simple dining table set. The pops of colour in the form of the vase and the lamp hanging over the table give it all a chic look.
This delightful kitchen has a cheery look despite the serious looking colours. This has been achieved with the help of the lighting that emanates from panels below the chimney as well as the ceiling. The beige stone laden backsplash also flaunts a random style with dark brown tiles making an appearance here and there. The soothing laminate on the cabinets, the shiny chrome appliances and the vibrant crockery make the kitchen a visually interesting space.
The urban touch is apparent in the various nooks and corners that you come across while touring this home. This corridor for instance, has slim and linear inset shelves that hold a few collectibles, while the white environs of this space are awash in a matching white light shining from above. Beauty and utility find a common ground in this part of the abode.
The master suite is made up of luxurious touches in the form of various textures and finishes in a primarily grey, beige and white palette. Notice how the designers have used minimal colours and concentrated on textures to bring out a subtle sense of class in the home.
The bathroom comes with soothing elements in stone and beige, with a modish wooden pattern for a homely touch. Simple and modern fixtures take care of the cosy functionality of this space.
This home luxuriates in the use of varied textures and design elements, which are minimal but lavish and charming. Sudden pops of colours, space saving ideas and thoughtful lighting are the other aspects that are inspiring.