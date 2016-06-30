A Home that Celebrates Simple and Elegant Living

The bathroom comes with soothing elements in stone and beige, with a modish wooden pattern for a homely touch. Simple and modern fixtures take care of the cosy functionality of this space.

This home luxuriates in the use of varied textures and design elements, which are minimal but lavish and charming. Sudden pops of colours, space saving ideas and thoughtful lighting are the other aspects that are inspiring. If you are looking for more ideas, check out another tour - A Stunning Tropical Home with touches of Cubist beauty.