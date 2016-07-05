7 Wall Panel Ideas for Mounting Televisions in Indian Homes

With flat screen wall-mounted televisions being the current trend in Indian homes, more and more people are opting for them in favour of older table top models. Not only does wall mounting save space, but it also eliminates the need for finding a display unit or table on which the television can be placed.

However, wall mounting a television is not as simple as it seems, especially since you are left with unsightly wires dangling from the wall and spoiling the look of your living room. Using wall panels help to conceal the wiring and keep the room looking neat and trendy. If you aren’t sure about which type of wall panel will suit your home, these 7 ideas might help you decide.