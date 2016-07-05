7 Wall Panel Ideas for Mounting Televisions in Indian Homes

With flat screen wall-mounted televisions being the current trend in Indian homes, more and more people are opting for them in favour of older table top models. Not only does wall mounting save space, but it also eliminates the need for finding a display unit or table on which the television can be placed.
However, wall mounting a television is not as simple as it seems, especially since you are left with unsightly wires dangling from the wall and spoiling the look of your living room. Using wall panels help to conceal the wiring and keep the room looking neat and trendy. If you aren’t sure about which type of wall panel will suit your home, these 7 ideas might help you decide.
For a small living room where space is a constraint, this type of glossy wall panel is ideal. It reflects the room making the area appear bigger than it is. Paired with a floating drawer unit for storing DVDs, manuals and remote control units, it also saves on floor space.
In this home, the television is mounted on a stone-textured wall panel in the entrance lobby. A custom built storage cabinet that fits perfectly into the recess gives it a warm and cosy feel – almost like a modern fireplace!
This architect-designed home uses geometric design to create a wall panel that is a stunning work of art. A circular white panel makes the perfect backdrop for the contrast-black rectangular TV. An elegant floating cabinet in matching tones completes the look.
A gorgeous slatted wood panel, which beautifully blends with the wooden false ceiling, creates the perfect resting place for the television in this home. The warm wood tone is carried through by the furniture in the open-plan room, creating a synergistic look.
The design of the wall panel in this room blends well with the wrap-around seating arrangement. The wall panel snugly surrounds the television, adding to the cosy look. The design ensures that the television is the centre of attraction – perfect for an entertainment area.
Set on a dark wood wall panel inlaid with geometric designs in glass, this television wall panel looks like it’s a part of an art installation, especially since it continues from a stylish partition with narrow glass columns that separate the living and dining areas in the home.
In this luxury home, the entire wall is covered with marble, and a recessed shelf space carved out for accommodating the wall mounted television. The gold border tiles at the bottom of the panel add to the glamour of the room.
So, have you got an idea about which of these wall panels will work in your home? See this ideabook for more wall design solutions.