9 stunning Indian kitchens that are on everyone’s wish list

Colour influences one’s moods, and nowhere else is this more apparent than in a kitchen. A well-designed kitchen with cheerful or soothing colours is more likely to put the chef in a good mood, helping to churn out more creative and tastier meals for the family.

Modular kitchens are the trend in India. However, rather than just ordering cabinets and shelves that fit along the walls, getting a professional to help you design the limited space in the most efficient manner possible can make the difference in transforming it from smart to exceptional. Take a look at these 9 Indian kitchens for some inspiration.