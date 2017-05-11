Your browser is out-of-date.

9 stunning Indian kitchens that are on everyone’s wish list

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern kitchen
Colour influences one’s moods, and nowhere else is this more apparent than in a kitchen. A well-designed kitchen with cheerful or soothing colours is more likely to put the chef in a good mood, helping to churn out more creative and tastier meals for the family.

Modular kitchens are the trend in India. However, rather than just ordering cabinets and shelves that fit along the walls, getting a professional to help you design the limited space in the most efficient manner possible can make the difference in transforming it from smart to exceptional. Take a look at these 9 Indian kitchens for some inspiration.

Floral Designs

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen Plywood Amber/Gold Product,Automotive design,Interior design,Art,Floor,Material property,Flooring,Table,Font,Rectangle
What’s striking about this Indian kitchen is the unusual floral design that runs through it! The plain white cabinets and flooring set against beige wall paint are nothing special, but add to it the multi-coloured floral print on the cabinet doors, and it turns bewitchingly beautiful.

Icing & Cherry

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
The U-shaped placement of the red and white kitchen cabinets offers the maximum possible storage given the long and narrow layout of the room. Smart use of built-in lighting on the wall cabinets provides brightness over the workspace.

True Blue

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
Using a galley style layout in this kitchen is ideal as it makes the most of the natural light and view from the window on the far wall. The plain white laminate cabinets are nothing exceptional, but when combined with the beautiful blue glass floral patterned back splash tiles, the overall effect is stunning!

Wood & Stone

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern kitchen
Light-toned wood laminates on the cabinets combined with white counter tops make this kitchen seem airy, while stone-finish backsplash tiles provide relief. The L-shape open plan design makes clever use of the space to invite in natural light through the balcony door.

Warm & Sunny

ethnic kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
White countertops offset the dark wood cabinets in the kitchen, preventing the space from looking too dark. Open shelves along the wall and the use of bright yellow tiles brighten up the area, creating a cheery ambiance.

Neon Wonder

homify Modern kitchen
In this professionally designed kitchen neon green takes the centre stage, creating an eye-catching area! Matching cabinets, tiles, furniture and lights come together to present a kitchen that is as convenient as it is contemporary.


Modern White

Kitchen view KREATIVE HOUSE Modern kitchen Marble White Property,Building,Houseplant,Cabinetry,Interior design,Door,Lighting,House,Architecture,Flooring
The open plan design of this kitchen creates a sense of spaciousness, while simultaneously providing ample storage and workspace with cabinets and counters on all four sides. The teapot-lampshades over the counter partitioning the dining area add an artistic touch and a splash of colour.

Picture Perfect

HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE Chaney Architects Modern kitchen Property,Tap,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Houseplant,Countertop,Cabinetry,Real estate,Building
The most stunning feature in this gorgeous kitchen is the picture window with views of the city skyline. Add to this the sophisticated black and brown tones of the cabinets and tiling and the lovely island counter in the centre of the kitchen, and it’s an absolute winner.

Rustic Country

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern kitchen
Shades of white and yellow combined with warm wood tones of the cabinets work well in this country style kitchen. Rafters on the ceiling and built-in shelves along one of the walls give it an airy yet cosy feel. The rustic yellow-brown flooring tiles complete the look.

Which of these stunning kitchens tops your wish list? For more kitchen design ideas, visit this ideabook.

Which of these gorgeous kitchens is your favourite? Answer in the comments below.


