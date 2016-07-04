6 Trendy Dining Rooms with Style

In modern Indian homes, either apartments or houses, dining rooms play an important role in entertaining guests. Whether it’s a formal sit-down dinner with a couple of business associates or a buffet-style set up on the dining table for a large party, a trendy dining area helps to create the perfect ambiance for entertaining.

Elegant dining room décor can help to create a festive setting that makes it easier for guests to relax and enjoy a meal. However, it takes much more than just beautiful table and chair seating to achieve this. These 6 trendy dining rooms do so with panache.