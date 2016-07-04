6 Trendy Dining Rooms with Style

In modern Indian homes, either apartments or houses, dining rooms play an important role in entertaining guests. Whether it’s a formal sit-down dinner with a couple of business associates or a buffet-style set up on the dining table for a large party, a trendy dining area helps to create the perfect ambiance for entertaining.
Elegant dining room décor can help to create a festive setting that makes it easier for guests to relax and enjoy a meal. However, it takes much more than just beautiful table and chair seating to achieve this. These 6 trendy dining rooms do so with panache.
The white, beige and black colour scheme in this dining room is not uncommon. It’s the use of mirrored surfaces on the hutch cabinet and sideboard that add sophistication to the room. The mirrors reflect light, making the area seem larger. Well-coordinated accessories, including the black and white lampshade over the table and the wall hanging in the same colour scheme make this dining room elegant.
From the straight lines in the furniture to the white and dark brown colour combination, this dining room is modern minimalist. However, it’s the little things that make it extraordinary. The lovely backlit display shelf with white accessories and a potted plant in the corner elevate its status to stylish.
This gorgeous dining room is a natural beauty. The muted upholstery set against teak wood is quite plain, especially when it is combined with white walls and flooring. However, it manages to shine with the clever use of accessories. The bright pink table runner with glowing candle holders and the textured sidewall panel with muted lighting and ceramic planters with herbs considerably raise its style quotient.
At first glance, this trendy architect-designed dining room looks like a board room with a long ten-seater table and high-back upholstered chairs. However, the wooden ceiling panel with glamorous hanging lights, views of the lush greenery in the adjoining courtyard and an artistic screen partition that separates it from the open plan living area infuse just the right amount of casual to its ambiance.
The bright yellow wall is a show stopper in this stunning dining room, which follows a minimalist approach to furniture and accessories. Marble flooring adds to the sophistication of the area. However, the highlight is the modern glass and gold chandelier hanging over the dining table. Absolutely eye-catching!!
What’s charming about this lovely dining room is its garden-like ambiance, which is surprisingly achieved with minimal greenery. The all-white furniture is modern minimalist. However, beautiful garden themed wall paper in beige and white with designs of leaves and birds, and two bonsai plants arranged along the opposite wall present a setting that gives one the feeling of being seated in the garden. Floor-to-ceiling curtains add theatre while the lovely globular hanging lampshades introduce a whimsical element that is reminiscent of birds in cages.
