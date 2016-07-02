An Organically Inspired Mumbai Home with a Quirky Quotient

The power play of white and teal mosaic tiles has taken this exclusively designed bathroom to a whole new level of rejuvenation. A quirkily carved partition separates the colourful shower area from the WC and the washbasin. The basin is a delightful and customised piece of art with a unique spout, and is matched by the individualistic beauty of the irregularly shaped mirror. Who wouldn't want to spend hours in such an inviting and visually intriguing space?

This organically inspired home refuels our desire to opt for an earthy living. It is dotted with vibrant hues, stunning shapes, powerfully organic elements, and designs which are unforgettable. And if you are still looking for more ideas, here's another tour for you - A Charming Country-Style Home Filled With MAGIC!