An Organically Inspired Mumbai Home with a Quirky Quotient

For all fans of The Lord of the Rings, we bring good news today. We will take you on the tour of a cave-like organic home in the cosmopolitan heart of Mumbai, which was designed for a couple who adore the hobbit-like way of life. The Organic House by The White Room, creative architects in Mumbai, is a quaint and quirky abode filled with arches, rounded surfaces and rustic niches. Rich varieties of wood and stunning mosaic patterns make this simple but unique home a pleasure to live in. Soft lighting and customised furnishing and fixtures are the other highlights of this earthy home which integrates different indoor spaces seamlessly. It is almost like a tranquil oasis in the midst of the lights, sounds and bustle of Mumbai, where dreams are big and hopes are high.
Pleasure in simple things – that is what this living room shows us with its caveman style setting, albeit in a modern white room. The especially contoured leather sectional sits in a corner as the stunning piece de resistance, with sunlight flooding the room through the large curvy window. Curved niches with lights shine on the bric-a-brac in a way which is organic and raw. The colourful cushions are the fun touches in this space.
The fun and games start right at the entryway. The alcove has undulating curves which helps the light bounce off magically, while the arch itself has been lined with mosaic tiles in a playful teal shade. The curved door within is a wooden one, where the play of grains and lines meet each other in a diagonal setting.
The textured leather of the couch and the legs of the furniture make this space take on an appeal that speaks of jungle inspiration. The vibrant graphic cushions make for a fusion look of sorts, even as the curves of the windows play up to the theme in general. The green mosaic accent of the passage on the right brightens up things here.
The dining table overlooks the kitchen and is full of quirky touches. The high backed chairs have been carved out of wood, while the drift wood table top has been left in its raw state for maximum organic appeal. The designers have let the décor elements do the talking in their unhindered, unpolished form in this area. The retro teal tile follows us into the kitchen and marks the undulating alcoves and niches that hold the various kitchen essentials.
The bed is a square-ish affair carved out of a solid hunk of wood. The diagonal setting of the grain is reflected on the floor too, while the curved design of the window behind the bed has been replicated in the headboard as well. Soothing lights and quaint niches take care of the relaxing vibe in this bedroom.
The power play of white and teal mosaic tiles has taken this exclusively designed bathroom to a whole new level of rejuvenation. A quirkily carved partition separates the colourful shower area from the WC and the washbasin. The basin is a delightful and customised piece of art with a unique spout, and is matched by the individualistic beauty of the irregularly shaped mirror. Who wouldn't want to spend hours in such an inviting and visually intriguing space?
This organically inspired home refuels our desire to opt for an earthy living. It is dotted with vibrant hues, stunning shapes, powerfully organic elements, and designs which are unforgettable.