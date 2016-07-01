A dream home in Bhopal for the modern Indian family

Today, we are in the town of Bhopal where tradition and modernity are busy going hand in hand to ensure growth and a metropolitan atmosphere. This bustling city also has many beautiful homes, and we have managed to stumble upon one of the most luxurious and futuristic one. This lavish abode by Vinyaasa Architecture and Design, a group of architects in Bhopal, explores the beauty of opulent elements in a subtle way. Materials like marble and wood unite with plush furnishing and contemporary decor accents to take your breath away. Designer feature walls and innovative lighting are among the other aspects of this residence, which will surely impress you effortlessly.
The sophisticated living room introduces an expansive marble floor with an ornately patterned rug in the centre. The rest of the space has been left bare so that the gleaming marble takes centre stage and the dramatic sweeping staircase comes to a winding halt and commands attention. The panel behind the sofa stuns with its unique pattern is a fitting contrast for the luxurious white and wooden furniture.
Nothing spells opulent comfort like a lounge style setting where you can relax over a well cooked meal. The low back chairs that hug you with their linear armrests and the solid dining table in wood make this space a cosy and stylish one. Luxury reigns supreme with the rich wooden ceiling accents and the slatted partition which delicately separates spaces.
The media room of this residence is a luxurious space right out of the future. The vibrant colours and the zany light installations zigzagging across the ceiling, create the perfect setting for some real time entertainment. The cushy club chairs are a delightful addition.
The designers have layered the master suite with many variations of brown, grey and white to create a fashionably austere impact. The wall panels stretch to span across the ceiling too, while the intricately designed carpet enhances the opulent feel of the room.
The chic four poster bed has its own canopy and offers a soothing and restful touch to the room. The upholstered furniture and the brown tones of the furnishing bring out the subtle good looks of the room; while the back lit panels behind the bed exude a slightly dramatic effect.
This bedroom has soft furnishings in white, brown and beige while the low bed and the bench at the foot of the bed are padded with cosy upholstery. The marble wall behind the bed makes a style statement of sorts with subtle inset lighting and a layered look.
This home celebrates tasteful touches of luxury even as it relies on the play of materials, textures and lighting to concoct an eye catching design scheme.