A dream home in Bhopal for the modern Indian family

This bedroom has soft furnishings in white, brown and beige while the low bed and the bench at the foot of the bed are padded with cosy upholstery. The marble wall behind the bed makes a style statement of sorts with subtle inset lighting and a layered look.

This home celebrates tasteful touches of luxury even as it relies on the play of materials, textures and lighting to concoct an eye catching design scheme. Here is another home tour to inspire you further - An Exotic Gujarati Home Full Of Colour And Style.