7 Stunning colour combinations for Indian living rooms

If you were to spruce up just one room in your house, which one would it be? Chances are that it would be your living room. There’s no denying the fact that a living room is the show piece of a home – a place where you entertain guests or spend time bonding with your family. It’s only natural that you want it to be the best part of your home.

Colour plays an important role in transforming a living room. It can help to brighten up a dull or dark space or give a tranquil vibe to a busy or cramped space. With help from an interior design professional, you can create the right look in your living room. We’ve picked 7 colourful living rooms to give you a few ideas.