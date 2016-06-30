A simple yet lavish home in Pune

The deck has been done up with slim stone steps and a recliner which lets you sink in and enjoy the breeze. Again, the presence of plant life adds a unique level of charm to this outdoor oasis of sorts.

The designers have managed to bring the indoors and outdoors together in this bungalow, without making the design too modern or too rustic. Open, airy spaces and the owner's love for nature make this abode an exclusive one.