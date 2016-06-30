A simple yet lavish home in Pune

What happens when a designer decides to focus on lush, verdant greenery to create the background for a simple yet luxurious abode? You get something like the Kasliwal Bungalows which has been rendered by 4th Axis Design Studio, a group of architects in Pune. The house reflects the true spirit of Pune where shaded neighbourhoods with lots of greenery are very much the norm. The use of materials like stones, pebbles and wood has further enhanced the earthy and traditional charm of this comfy and well-ventilated residence. Its backyard is especially an oasis of peace and rejuvenation. So come and take the tour to know more!
The bungalow-style home exudes a classic vibe from the very first look. The slants of the rooftops and the gate on the side with a veranda winding around the home, has helped in creating a bungalow style appeal. Stone slabs pave the approach while proliferating greenery makes its presence felt in a stunning manner.
The charming stone pathways wind themselves in and out of the home to help the indoors and the outdoors come together. This pathway for instance is lined with pebbles along with stones for a slightly rustic and organic look. The barred glazing on the left allows you to soak in the beauty of nature outside. And a mix of concealed and pendant lighting helps in creating a warm, cosy atmosphere.
Simplicity reigns supreme in the indoor spaces of this home. The living room has comfortable couches in modern contours and grey upholstery that can bring accessories and tapestries of any colour to life. The wooden table in the centre and the striped rug add to the simplicity of the space while light installations shine down on the scene. The colourful artwork adds a dose of vibrancy to the space.
The dining space offers you various views of the lovely natural beauties that surround the home. The large glass doors along with the glazing featuring wooden slats let you soak in the freshness of the outdoors, while you are enjoying a yummy meal with loved ones. The simple and chic pendant lighting casts a soothing glow over the solid dining table and the modish chairs and bench.
The sit outs are extremely pleasant and relaxing like this particular shed with calming lights on its neat wooden ceiling. The pool below has neat steps where you can sit and dip your feet in the cool water. Pebbles, elegant stone flooring, quaint planters and greenery complete the look.
The deck has been done up with slim stone steps and a recliner which lets you sink in and enjoy the breeze. Again, the presence of plant life adds a unique level of charm to this outdoor oasis of sorts.
The designers have managed to bring the indoors and outdoors together in this bungalow, without making the design too modern or too rustic. Open, airy spaces and the owner's love for nature make this abode an exclusive one.