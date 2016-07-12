10 Smart Ideas to Make Your Compact Kitchen Look Spacious

We bet that you all might have always thought about your dream kitchen and none of the times it would have ever included the word Tiny or Compact . Yes, its true; however many of us have to live with this harsh reality: Small counter spaces, Cramped Work triangle, precious little space for different appliances and more. In case you are not ready or unwilling to expand your kitchen walls than you can atleast do these two things- Create an impression of bigger space or stick to some strategic and smart decor tricks. Here is a list of 10 hacks that can do wonders to your kitchen and project it to look spacious and organized. Have a look!