6 courtyard gardens for the home

We all need a personal space to relax and rejuvenate. There cannot be a place as inviting as nature to make you forget all the tensions of the world. Here come personal parks to your rescue. This is an enclosed space in your house, which is surrounded by nature on all sides for an extremely comfortable and blissful experience. Now you do not have to make long road trips to your favorite hill stations to witness nature as homify brings you some newer and cooler ideas to surround your place with greener landscapes.
This particular garden set-up is truly a private place to relax and feel close to nature. With a traditional look and feel, this style can easily be implemented in all homes and gives you a marvelous experience of a private garden area.
The fountain in this particular park if the show stopper indeed! Greenery, fountains, fresh air, isn't is perfect in all respects? With the noise of flowing water, the ambiance looks just perfect and one can privately utilize the benefits of this open area.
This is a different kind of park as it is not front facing but back facing. This park is built in your backyard along with a huge water body to give that exact park feeling. You can enjoy at the lake with a float or take a dip at your convenient time. This is an ultimate experience to relax in the lap of nature. Surrounded by generous green trees on all the sides, this landscape is a picture-perfect place for rejuvenation. If not water, you have the supreme luxury of just lying on the pier and enjoying a sun kissed afternoon. You can sprawl yourself on the beach chair and enjoy a drink in the beautiful dusky evenings.
This is a warm and peaceful resting place during sunny afternoons. The huge French windows overlooking the lush green garden area make you feel on top of the world. The rustic furniture made out of light wood along with the white decor add to the serenity of the place. You can take a walk barefoot on the smooth, glossy grass during early mornings and evenings. Imagine waking up in the morning amidst the soulful chirping of the birds. This will indeed make you have a good day at work.
A green carpet of grass with classic style trees planted in rows, looks no less than a private park for rejuvenation. The calmness is such that one feels in the lap of nature and freshens up the mind.
This park is again in the backyard, but stretches to the front yard. The exterior and the surroundings are in perfect harmony with each other. The green grass, serene and quiet surroundings make this place an ideal dwelling spot. There could not be a better feeling than enjoying a hot cup of tea, with your loved ones, in this beautiful location. The stone based exterior gives a very earthy and rustic look to the house, which seems like an extension of the park. A cozy barbecue party with friends and family in these surroundings is a moment to look forward to. For more spellbound exteriors, do check out projects by designer Franklin Windows.
Only those people who have the luxury of space, can afford this park. Sprawling over a huge area, this park can easily beat a commercial park with its beauty and grandeur. A small conservatory is built across this lush green exteriors to provide moments of solitude and relaxation. The furniture is made out of a unique combination of cane and wood that goes perfectly in line with the park. This place is ideal for a cozy candle light dinner with your loved one or for holding a full fledged family meal. It makes you feel close to nature and with the different shades of green enveloping the whole place you will never want to leave this beauty.
The beauty of this place is spectacular. What an innovative idea to have a greenhouse in your backyard? The beauty and extravagant appeal of this place can make the standard green houses fail miserably. The beautiful line up of colorful and bright flowers all around the corner adds life to this land. The open space adjacent to the greenhouse makes you relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. The green trees during monsoon, budding flowers in spring and the orange fall season makes you feel special in the lap of nature. This park is an ideal place for some quality family time and will surely help you make memories to cherish for a lifetime. Parks are ideal places to enjoy hot summer and chilly winter. They are also a perfect place to relax and contemplate. A private park makes you realize how nature can bring positivity and cheerfulness in one’s life.
