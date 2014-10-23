Garden fountains and water features

Fountains and water features can be an attractive addition to your garden as the sound of bubbling or cascading water adds to a feeling of peace and tranquillity. They are particularly effective at making a garden seem calm and cool if they are nestled in the shade amongst plants, creating a relaxed afternoon retreat. However, fountains can also be a bold source of design that can make a strong statement in a garden, as can be seen in the selection shown below. Unlike swimming pools, it is not essential to have a great amount of space to have a water feature, as it is possible to choose a smaller feature according to the size of your garden. Whether nestled away in quiet corners, or as the centre piece of your garden design; fountains and water features are sure to provide an attractive focal point.