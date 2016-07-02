5 Common Interior Design Mistakes and How to Overcome Them

It’s everyone’s dream to have perfect interiors that is the talk of the town for its style and convenience. However, with different factors such as personal preferences, budget and time influencing the outcome of a project, quite often the result is not as outstanding as one might have hoped.
Identifying a good designer is half the job done but getting him to understand your ideas and translate them into beautiful interiors is quite a different challenge. It works both ways! You too need to listen to your designer’s advice when he explains why a particular design feature or colour won’t work in your bedroom. Avoiding common mistakes such as the ones listed below can make the whole process painless and rewarding.
Often, you are so focused on getting the living, dining and bedrooms right that you neglect areas such as the kitchen, foyer or entrance way. When a guest visits your home, it’s the overall impression that stays with him. Much as you would like him to remember the designer living room, he might remember the messy hallway leading to it or the cluttered pantry off the kitchen.
Focus on every little detail and corner. Pay special attention to entryways and hallways as they help to create the first impression of your home.
In the quest for finding the perfect furniture or accessories to fit a theme and make a room look glamorous, you might overlook the importance of walls. They create the backdrop that highlights the beauty of your décor. If you don’t give walls the required attention, you could end up with dull colours, dirt and grime, which ruin the overall look.
Choose washable paints for your living areas, especially in sections such as passageways where they are likely to get dirty faster. If you can’t get the stains off, consider repainting or wallpaper to keep the walls looking fresh.
Decide on a colour scheme before you start picking up furnishings and accents. Ideally, use a mix of colours. While plain white walls and flooring give the home a modern, minimalist feel, carrying the same colour through to the curtains and upholstery makes it dull and boring.
If you must stick with a single colour for the walls and flooring, provide relief by using colourful accessories such as cushions, throws or rugs.
Just because you have space on your shelves or walls, you don’t need to cover up every inch of it with accessories. Rather than displaying every accessory or accent from your collection, select a few that match the décor and highlight them.
Store the remaining accessories in a cabinet and bring them out after a few months to replace the existing ones. This will give your home a new look every now and then, and reduce clutter.
Dark and gloomy rooms tend to overshadow any attempt at beautifying their interiors. Natural light should be a top priority in every home. Consider replacing old wooden windows with glass panelled ones that invite in natural light. Brighten up dark corners of a room or bathroom with the clever use of a floor lamp or a hanging lampshade.
Use layering, especially for curtains, to make the most of the natural light and views. Sheer curtains help to bring in light during the day without compromising on privacy. Thicker curtains can be drawn at night to block light and noise from outside.
Your designer can offer the best advice on what works and what doesn’t for your home interiors. For more ideas on decorating Indian interiors, check out this ideabook.