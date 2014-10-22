Interior decorating with the colour yellow

Yellow is one of the most universally loved colours. Long associated with the sun, it is a colour that instantly brings warmth, cheerfulness and thoughts of summer to a space. According to colour psychology, yellow is also mentally stimulating, inspiring thought, inquisitiveness and creativity. And yet, perhaps because home owners are afraid of creating a room that is too bright, yellow does not seem to appear in the home as often as it should. Since it boasts so many positive attributes, we at homify think that the colour yellow should play a larger role in interior design and decorating. Today, from our Indian experts, we bring you a selection of ways to use yellow in your home, so have a look and embrace the light!