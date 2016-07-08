8 Ideas For a Small Home Entrance

The entrance hall or foyer presents the first glimpse of what can be expected from the rest of your home. Even if it is small, don’t use that as an excuse for neglecting to decorate the space. Since this is where you welcome guests into your home, create an inviting ambiance and that 'wow' factor by using furniture or accessories.
Depending on the layout of your entrance hall, decorate it without making the small space seem too crowded. These 8 entrance hallways will help you with ideas that work for your home.
Placing an elegant sideboard or cabinet for stowing away shoes as soon as you step through the door is another nice way to add interest to the area. Make sure that the width of the cabinet is just right so that it doesn’t extend into the passageway and make it look smaller than it is.
If you don’t have the space for a small foyer table on which you can place accessories, create a cosy seating arrangement with two chairs and a side table. In this home, the modern chairs blend beautifully with the minimalist white, grey and dark brown colour scheme throughout the home, as does the glass topped side table.
Mirrors and reflecting surfaces are excellent for making small spaces seem larger. You can either place a floor-to-ceiling mirror that helps to open up the narrow space, or use several small mirror frames, like in this home where a mirror collection is artistically displayed on the wall of the entranceway.
Using small accessories to liven up the entrance is another way to distract from the size of the area. In this home, placing a few eclectic décor accessories on the floor and wall makes the area look festive and welcoming.
Place a flower arrangement on top of a small or narrow table. It will add a splash of colour and freshness, brightening up the hallway and making it look more inviting.
In Indian homes, having an image or idol of ganesha is considered auspicious. Place a small statue on the foyer table or hang a ganesha painting on the wall facing the entrance door to give your home a traditional feel. Ask your designer for advice on how to make it blend with the overall decor theme.
If your entrance hallway is dark without natural light, add brightness and style with the right type of lighting. Candles work well at night to create a cosy feel. If the area needs lighting during the daytime, interesting accent lights that highlight the textured wall, like in this home, is another option.
If there isn’t space for anything else, look to the ceiling. Add a lovely coloured lampshade or crystal chandelier that gives an elegant look to the entranceway. This will also help to brighten up the area.
Do you use any of these ideas for your entrance hallway? This ideabook will give you more tips on styling your foyer or hallway.