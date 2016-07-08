8 Ideas For a Small Home Entrance

The entrance hall or foyer presents the first glimpse of what can be expected from the rest of your home. Even if it is small, don’t use that as an excuse for neglecting to decorate the space. Since this is where you welcome guests into your home, create an inviting ambiance and that 'wow' factor by using furniture or accessories.

Depending on the layout of your entrance hall, decorate it without making the small space seem too crowded. These 8 entrance hallways will help you with ideas that work for your home.