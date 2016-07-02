Before and after: an aging home gets a facelift

In a world which is obsessed with youth, aging almost sounds like a bad word. However, just like people, old houses have a charm of their own too, and even more so when they are furnished and decorated as if it was still 1972! Although we see a lot of potential in the original house, it looks completely out of place and outdated. It takes talent and skill to preserve the old charm without it looking like an extinct dinosaur, and this is what our experts have done on this project. Join us on this before and after tour today to see how Emmme Studio, architects and interior designers based in Madrid, have recreated a contemporary version of the old style with their delicate vintage touch. If the old house was the grandmother, the new house is the granddaughter, with some of the best traits of her grandma modified to adapt to the current trends. It's fascinating to see how the old merges with the new to create something that is current and stylish.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through these before and after pictures and their telling descriptions. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this magical transformation from old to new shall we?