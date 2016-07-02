Before and after: an aging home gets a facelift

In a world which is obsessed with youth, aging almost sounds like a bad word. However, just like people, old houses have a charm of their own too, and even more so when they are furnished and decorated as if it was still 1972! Although we see a lot of potential in the original house, it looks completely out of place and outdated. It takes talent and skill to preserve the old charm without it looking like an extinct dinosaur, and this is what our experts have done on this project. Join us on this before and after tour today to see how Emmme Studio, architects and interior designers based in Madrid, have recreated a contemporary version of the old style with their delicate vintage touch. If the old house was the grandmother, the new house is the granddaughter, with some of the best traits of her grandma modified to adapt to the current trends. It's fascinating to see how the old merges with the new to create something that is current and stylish.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through these before and after pictures and their telling descriptions. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this magical transformation from old to new shall we?
Being in this room must have felt like traveling back in time, because it's definitely a blast from the past. It looks like this living room was designed in the 70's, and nothing has changed since, including the television!
Despite the large window and door allowing natural light into the room, it still feels gloomy, like there was a shadow from the past hanging over it. Curious to see what the design team has done with this space? Take a look!
If there's one theme this new living room carries from the original one, it's sophisticated simplicity. Although the furnishings, decorations and colour scheme have totally changed, the concept is pretty much the same—simple and sophisticated.
Before the renovation, the living room had a dark colour scheme, which made it look gloomy and heavy. Now, the living room is dominated by light colours and pretty pastels, creating an open and airy feeling which feels free and weightless.
The main hall is partially separated from the the kitchen and dining area by a diagonally built wall, that is now used as the TV wall. This new layout makes this space feel larger and more open. Also, lighter shades of wooden furniture without any embellishments make the space look more current and stylish. Next, let's see how the kitchen was transformed.
For more inspiration, browse through living room designs here on homify.
The kitchen was once a boring place with drab white walls and dark floor tiles not helping matters. The badly planned layout and distribution made it seem even smaller, and the kitchen was still dark despite the window.
After the renovation, the kitchen has a new layout and distribution with counters placed along the walls and a kitchen island in the middle. The space looks more spacious and brighter as the washing machine has been removed and replaced with a door instead. A contemporary touch is added with an elegant pendant lamp hanging above the dining table, while fashionably mismatched chairs give the space an eclectic style.
Previously, the bedroom looked conservative and functional, but it lacked joy. The old large bed was taking up way too much space, and the old-fashioned bedding made the room look sad and tired. Thankfully, this bedroom makeover got a cheery upgrade from the drab classic style. The new beds takes up less space and looks more stylish, while the colourful bedding breathes life into the bedroom. Some artistic decorations have also been added to give the room more personality, which it was desperately lacking before.
Originally, the guest bedroom looked unwelcoming with its stale appearance and outdated style. The striking fuchsia bedspread on the dark bed, coupled with beige curtains that stopped short of the floor made the room feel like a horrible mistake.
Now, the old bed has been replaced with a sofa bed which has been pushed to the corner, making more space in the room. The sheer white curtains now gracefully flow to the floor and make the room look elegant, while a new pendant lamp adds a touch of modernity to the space.
Previously, the bathroom lacked appeal with its monochromatic palette dominated by varying tones of one colour—beige. It looked boring and the lighting was insufficient. Now, the bathroom is a vibrant space with a splash of blue on the floor, and pretty accessories.
Overall, it's a modest renovation, with the walls and fixtures still intact. The old dull flooring was replaced with something more upbeat, while the mirror, bathroom lamps and towel rail got a style upgrade. Isn't it crazy what a difference small changes can make?
Before the renovation, it was an overcrowded bedroom with two single beds crammed in a tiny space. Apart from the four walls, this room had nothing to hold it together. There was not a hint of any single effort put into the decor of the room. Now, the bedroom has been transformed into a stylish dressing room with an open wardrobe and dressing table.This helps to keep bedrooms clutter free as it serves as a storage room in a way.
We hope you've been inspired by this before and after tour. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at a home without style gets a spectacular revamp.