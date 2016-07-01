Before and after: a home goes from drab to fab!

In today's tour, we would like to present to you some before and after pictures of an old, outdated flat which has been magically transformed into a stylish modern apartment. We will soon see how this transformation takes place in every room of the house from the kitchen to the bedroom. Renovating a house is like breathing new life into an old house, and seeing the transformations can give us a new perspective on interior design, architecture, and ourselves as well. Since people change, it is not surprising that they want their houses to change with them. After all the house is an extension of one's self. Your personality is reflected in the way your house is designed and decorated. Therefore, renovating the house is also like beginning a new chapter in your life.

Before the renovation, the house was constricted in terms of both size and style. However, the brilliant design team, Germano de Castro Pinheiro based in Portugal, ignored the constraints posed by the building and designed a stunning modern décor that offers the owners a desirable lifestyle that meets their every need. The result is a refreshing, light and airy space that has grasped its metamorphosis with both hands and really embraced change. We hope you will find some inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this beautiful metamorphosis shall we?