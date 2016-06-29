Your browser is out-of-date.

A Fun-Filled Family Home in Gandhinagar

press profile homify press profile homify
Hirenbhai@Gandhinagar, ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. Classic style living room MDF Yellow
Ahmedabad-based architect and interior designer Arpit Shah is young, fun and full of ideas, and this family home in Gandhinagar is imbued with the upstart's energy and dynamism. He's grown up enough to know what mum and dad need in a house, but youthful enough to know what kids want, too. This quick tour of one of Shah's projects shows that a creative mix of spaces keeps a home alive. 

Real Relaxation & Atmospheric Entertainment

Hirenbhai@Gandhinagar, ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. Classic style living room MDF Yellow Cabinetry,Lighting,Interior design,Rectangle,Wood,Flooring,Living room,Ceiling,Hardwood,Wood stain
The main living room maintains the warm colour palette and classicism at work in other public areas of the home, and features built-in storage, mood-enhancing light features and a sky fan to keep the breeze blowing while you relax in front of the media centre. 

A Design With The Personal Touch

Hirenbhai@Gandhinagar, ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Leather Orange
Commissioned by a young family in Gandhinagar to design their second home after the arrival of two more children, Shah has gone to a great deal of trouble to ensure his designs for the home take into account the personality and history of the family. The inscription just inside the front door greets and farewells family members as they come down the hallway.  

Dreamy Detailing & Decor

Hirenbhai@Gandhinagar, ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Plywood Yellow Rectangle,Wood,Art,Font,Fixture,Tints and shades,Pattern,Facade,Flooring,Door
Visual artistry is at work everywhere in this house. The back door's classical elegance is embodied in a frond-filigree design, matched with a screen door with a nautilus shell motif. Given the maritime theme, the vintage high security padlock seems very much in place!

Bespoke & Individual Bedrooms

Hirenbhai@Gandhinagar, ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Blue
The bedrooms in this Indian family home are a highlight of Arpit Shah's inspired design, each bursting with individuality and colour. This larger double bedroom has a quirky colour scheme and multiple points of discreet dimmer-controlled lighting for the ultimate in R&R. 

The Coolest Kids' Room!

Hirenbhai@Gandhinagar, ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. ARPIT SHAH PROJECTS OPC PVT LTD. Classic style bedroom Plywood Green Cabinetry,Rectangle,Interior design,Houseplant,Shelving,Desk,Machine,Flooring,Ceiling,Room
Now this is one way to create kids' bedroom storage space that the little ones are going to love! First, make multiple interlocking shelves as dynamic as a lightning bolt in form, with plenty of nooks and crannies to hide all the best toys, and then paint it in a Buzz Lightyear colour palette! An exciting home for a new family, these kids' bedrooms and nursery spaces take the cake. 

10 Awesome Headboards That Add Character to Indian Bedrooms


Discover home inspiration!

