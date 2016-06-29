Stunning home renovation projects to take your breath away!

This sprawling, luxury villa on the Algarve had seen better days when the current owner bought it, but she knew there was life left in the grand old lady – given a bit of TLC. Commissioning local expert house painters Renobuild to give the entire house a good repainting was a good move. These before and after shots show how a lick of paint, professionally done, can easily restore a building to its former glory.
This Algarve villa fits right in to the mansions on either side now, but it wasn't always exuding sunkissed Mediterranean charm. Allowed to fall into a state of disrepair, it was bought for a bargain price. And that's where the real work began, beginning with exterior painting of the large, adobe-style building.
The traditional adobe walls – so common on Portugal and the around Mediterranean – were showing their age. Without the protection of paint, the harsh sunlight of the Algarve had begun to deteriorate the walls of the house itself and this outside courtyard.
With professional exterior paintwork using climate-resistant materials, not only is this simple free-standing wall restored to sunny good looks, but it's far healthier. Left to rot and it wouldn't last more than a couple of years. Covered up its got decades to go.
The properties outbuildings had suffered a similar fate to the house's, and structural work had to be carried out on this workshed before it was ready for painting. It looks sad – and even unsafe – now , but just take a look at what a little love can do.
No longer a crumbling heap, the villa's outbuildings are fully-functional and exuding confidence. Painted a slightly different shade to the main building designates this as a work space rather than a living space. That said, we wouldn't mind living here!
Once Renobuild had finished painting the various buildings on the site and the pool had been cleaned and filled, the villa was once again looking its best, once again looking like the luxurious pads we associate with the Algarve. While there was much to do on the inside, it's clear that professional exterior painting kickstarts a passion project in a big way, giving homeowners the motivation to take home renovation to its dream conclusion.