A small rustic home with a big heart!

Although many modern building materials win out over wood when it comes to longevity and safety if the dreaded were to happen and a fire breaks out, wood is incredibly sound-proof, durable and resistant to a wide range of temperatures – its perfect for the Spanish climate where this prototype home by House Habitat is located. And, in the end we have to admit there's nothing better than the rustic charm of a creative, warm wooden house when you need a place to kick back and relax!