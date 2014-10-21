Lighting is a crucial element to any facet of our home. It determines how we see things. Different rooms call for different kinds of lighting and different lighting levels. Light produced naturally from the sun is seen as the prime form of lighting, but of course sunlight can not always be present. Rooms such as the bathroom and kitchen demand more light, as this is where we prepare ourselves and our meals. Lighting in the bedroom is needed for things like reading, and large windows are great for helping us wake up with the natural sunlight. Whichever corner of the home you consider, lighting is always at the forefront of designers' and interior decorators' minds. From ceiling lights and natural light to light as works of art, these amazing lighting examples from our Indian experts might shine some light on the illumination situation in your home.