A rustic Indian farmhouse inspired by nature

Today we would like to present to you a tour of a rustic farmhouse inspired home designed by 4th Axis Design Studio, architects based in India. The Gandhi Farmhouse as it is called, is a stylish modern abode with a tropical design. The tropical design of the house is made obvious with the beautiful central courtyard in the middle of the house. This tour will focus on the central courtyard area and the exteriors. If there's one common theme you'll find in this house, it's stones. So watch out for some stony, rough, edgy, and rustic styles. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this rustic farmhouse inspired home shall we?
Central courtyards used to be an important part of the design of tropical houses as they facilitate good ventilation and air flow, making the house cooler naturally. These days, central courtyards are gaining popularity again as an eco-friendly design. The central courtyard pictured here is nicely shaded with windows that can be shut or opened to let in rain or shine. A lovely Frangipani tree takes center stage here, providing tropical foliage for the stone garden.
The home is well-secured with a solid looking stony fence around the house. Metal cages filled with stones are integrated into the cemented fencing which is painted grey, providing privacy in full style. This gives the house a rustic urban style that is trendy and fashionable. Next, let's see what the entrance to the house looks like.
A stony pathway fitted with distressed wooden planks lead the way to the main entrance. A large black door swings wide open to great us, while the interesting angles the exterior of the building is composed of enhances the modern feel of this space. Next, let's look at an outdoor sink area in the vicinity of the central courtyard.
An outdoor sink adds practicality and functionality to the central courtyard area. Pictured here, we can see that natural light floods this space with just the right amount of shade, leaving interesting shadows on the walls. A spiky potted plant on a bed of stones adds to the visual interest of this semi-outdoor space. Next, let's have a closer look at the central courtyard area again.
It would be a real pity to have such a beautiful central courtyard without a proper seating area or lounge where you can enjoy the space and fresh air. Hence, the design team has created this natural looking lounge in outdoor style with the rustic looking furniture employed here. A deep purplish wall graces the lounge area with its depth and intensity, creating a warm, cosy atmosphere. Soft yellow lighting add the finishing touches to this lovely space. Next, let's have a quick peek at the interiors surrounding the central courtyard.
As promised, here is the sneak peek of the interiors surrounding the central courtyard. As you can see there are various different zones and areas within certain boundaries that make up the social heart of this home. Overall, the feeling we get is warm and cosy.
