A modern Indian family home full of charm

The living room greets us with subtle tones and white leather sofas, inviting us to relax and enjoy the serenity and openness of the space. The low ceiling coupled with decorative false wooden ceilings which are highlighted with ligthing, create a cosy atmosphere in the living room. A permanently installed wooden room divider creates boundaries within this open space, separating the living room from the dining room and other areas of the house.

At the far end, we see an elegant puja alter attached to the wall near the dining area. Another typically Indian element that is evident in this space is the decorative elephants in the living room. Other than that, the interiors demonstrate a modern design which is practical and comfortable. Next, let's have a closer look at the dining area.