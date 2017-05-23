Join us on this tour today to explore a modern Indian family home full of charm. The spacious home is carefully decorated with bits and pieces from the modern world while also holding an ethnic Indian charm to it. Although the house looks modern at first glance, it whispers secrets of a different era through some of its furnishings. The Hirawats House, as it is called, is designed by ARK architects and interior designers based in India. This tour will explore the interiors as well as the beautiful balcony space. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this modern Indian family home full of charm shall we?
The living room greets us with subtle tones and white leather sofas, inviting us to relax and enjoy the serenity and openness of the space. The low ceiling coupled with decorative false wooden ceilings which are highlighted with ligthing, create a cosy atmosphere in the living room. A permanently installed wooden room divider creates boundaries within this open space, separating the living room from the dining room and other areas of the house.
At the far end, we see an elegant puja alter attached to the wall near the dining area. Another typically Indian element that is evident in this space is the decorative elephants in the living room. Other than that, the interiors demonstrate a modern design which is practical and comfortable. Next, let's have a closer look at the dining area.
This space offers a divine dining experience on its high quality wooden table with beautiful wood grain in multiple shades of light and dark brown. The classic upholstered wooden chairs compliment the table perfectly, while the curtains add a soft texture to the dining area. The long cabinet emphasizes the room divider and provides storage space.
The padded walls and matching curtains coupled with the old school armchairs give a subtle retro charm to this TV room without shouting about it too loudly. The room is long rather than wide, and this is emphasized by the dual toned long stripes of wood paneling used for the flooring. A touch of glam is added with light paneling on the walls and a bright modern chandelier in the middle of the room.
Pictured here, we see a spacious balcony with a grandly embellished wall, and furnished with unique wicker chairs and tables. Potted plants are placed by the balcony railing, creating a garden atmosphere in the balcony. We also see a big lighting fixture and a ceiling fan making this space bright and airy. A large glass sliding door makes this outdoor space more connected to the indoors.
Pictured here, we see a mini home bar set up with a wooden bar, storage cabinets, a sink area, and some bar stools. Here too we see padding on the walls, and a room divider creating clean boundaries. The result is a cosy corner for a laid-back mini home bar, where thirsty friends and guests can be entertained with special attention.
This neat and tidy bedroom is designed to be maintained that way, and that is evident through the abundance of storage space provided. Dark brown wooden cabinets are positioned all along the walls, adding a warm contrast to the light- coloured room. Last but not least, a cosy rug on the floor enhances the comfy feeling of this bedroom.
