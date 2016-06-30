5 Colour Combinations That Will Make Your Home Facade Look Modern

While design plays the primary role in making the exterior of your home look modern with elements such as straight lines and newer materials such as steel and glass, colour too plays an important role. Undeniably, some shades and combinations highlight modernity better than others do. But, how do you decide which ones work the best?
Of course, you can experiment and try a combination of your favourite colours in the hope that it will make your home stand out, but if you want to play it safe and go with the tried and tested solutions, these 5 colours are the best ones to pick.
You can break up the monotony of a plain white façade by interspersing a section or two of red brick-toned cladding. Either use a single colour or mix it up with a patchwork of shades ranging from sandstone to clay for a unique finish. Brick facades also give the home an air of earthiness – something that never seems to go out of fashion.
If you are a fan of chocolate and like it in every version – white, milk or dark – you will love the possibility of using shades of chocolate for the façade. White is almost a given when it comes to accentuating the straight lines that are a standard feature of most modern homes. Combine it with light brown wall paint on pillars or the boundary wall for relief and add dark chocolate toned cladding to accentuate the look and take it from basic to beautiful.
There’s something so sunny and refreshing about a coat of yellow paint. Add it to your exterior façade to make your home stand out on the street. If you think that a completely yellow façade would be a bit over the top, use it in a section like in this beautifully designed home. Create contrast with soothing white or a dark shade such as brown, and the result will be eye-catching!
Grey is another popular colour used for modern home facades as it lends an air of sophistication. Going all grey, especially if you use cladding, could be a step backwards as your house might resemble an old stone manor! Instead, pair it with stark white, cream or wood tones to create a distinctly modern look.
Have you ever marvelled at the gorgeousness of a hand carved chess set with the black and white squares and pieces as well as the beautiful wood tones on the sides? Transpose the same colour scheme on your modern home for a winner! Black and white is a popular combination used for facades of contemporary homes. When paired with features such as glass, wooden frames, canopies and pergolas, the combination is striking.
Before decorating your façade, it’s always a good idea to do a patch test to see whether you are pleased with the results, as once it’s complete, you can’t change it that easily. Look at this ideabook for more ideas on creating monsoon-proof exteriors.