5 Colour Combinations That Will Make Your Home Facade Look Modern

While design plays the primary role in making the exterior of your home look modern with elements such as straight lines and newer materials such as steel and glass, colour too plays an important role. Undeniably, some shades and combinations highlight modernity better than others do. But, how do you decide which ones work the best?

Of course, you can experiment and try a combination of your favourite colours in the hope that it will make your home stand out, but if you want to play it safe and go with the tried and tested solutions, these 5 colours are the best ones to pick.