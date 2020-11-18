Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Stunning Indian Bungalows that Will Take Your Breath Away

Sunita Vellapally
House of Lines & Courts, studio XS
Who wouldn’t like the luxury of living in a spacious bungalow with large rooms, an expansive compound with a gorgeous garden and lovely verandas in which to sit and enjoy the surrounding greenery while sipping a cup of tea? Even if you are a staunch supporter of urban living and believe that penthouse apartments have replaced bungalows, these 9 stunning Indian homes will convert you.

Modern Haveli

House of Lines & Courts studio XS
The uniqueness of this beautiful Bangalore home lies in the blend of modern and traditional features. While the straight lines are typical of minimalist architecture, the introduction of jalis and screens are reminiscent of the exquisitely carved partitions in old havelis. The gorgeous garden surrounding the home is the icing on the cake!

Harmonious Hideaway

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
The modern design of this home in Koregaon Park combines free-standing stone walls and floor-to-ceiling glass covered by a single floating roof that retains harmony with the green surroundings. Spread over 5,300 square metres, it has layered landscaping in the garden area, courtyards within private spaces and a water body that reflects the stunning beauty of the home. Truly luxurious!

Luxurious Curves

Exterior Ansari Architects
This bungalow in Tamil Nadu stands out because of the curves that it flaunts in its façade. The garden is luxuriously large as the home stands on a one-acre property. The interiors are modern with plush marble flooring, teak wood doors and windows and glass etched with floral patterns carrying through the luxury theme. Cleverly planned verandas and balconies allow the family to enjoy the cool evening sea breeze.

Traditionally Modern

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS
One look at this residence in Kerala and you would mistakenly think it’s a traditional home similar to other large houses with tiled roofs—quintessential to the state. However, the interiors hold a surprise with its elegant modernity, including wood and granite flooring and a high-end modular kitchen. The swimming pool and the landscaping around the home make it a tropical paradise!

Earthy Luxury

B Residence , Kumar Moorthy & Associates
At first glance, this architect-designed home might seem like a typically modern one, but it’s what is within that makes it spectacular. The house as an earthy feel with large glass windows inviting in ample natural light and framing the lush landscaped areas outdoors. The interesting elements are the enclosed courtyards outside private spaces such as bedrooms and bathrooms, which merge boundaries between the indoors and the outdoors.

Glorious Greenery

Exterior Ansari Architects
The interesting aspect of this 8,000 square feet Indian bungalow is the expansive stretch of greenery at the front, which acts as a curtain from the noise and pollution. The modern architecture is eye-catching too, with white walls combined with wood or glass. A courtyard runs along one side of the house. Pergolas at each level add another striking design feature.


Modern Classic

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects
The modern design of this luxury home in Pune is awe-inspiring with its stark white walls, colonnades and glass. The interiors are minimalist. The most stunning features are the view of the lush landscaping around it and the shadow play by the tree canopies overhead that add unparalleled beauty to the home.

Angular Beauty

Residence at H2, Balan & Nambisan Architects
What’s stunning about this Bangalore bungalow is its contemporary design. The straight lines and angles in the walls and roof present an inspiring piece of architecture. A patch of garden on two levels and a large swimming pool with an attached covered deck area are other notable highlights of this lovely home.

Urban Utopia

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio
Rising up three floors to maximize the 6,400 square feet plot on which it is built, this five-bedroom home makes clever use of layers to incorporate open spaces with views of the greenery and has ample natural light that gives it a spacious and airy feel. The design includes a range of luxury elements, including a swimming pool and several landscaped waterbodies.

So, which one of these homes do you dream of living in? For more ideas on making your home stunning, browse through this ideabook.

Some more bungalows

Residence in Udaipur, STOA | Studio of Architecture
Whether you have a small house or a large bungalow, a well-designed façade creates a strong impression. Here, the layered design and the straight, clean lines of the façade make this bungalow even more attractive. Also, its smart construction provides a clear and green view from every room while keeping each space of the house well ventilated. The textured cladding on the exterior walls enhances the chic look of finely crafted bungalows such as this one.

Cube House, Reasoning Instincts Architecture Studio
Designed as one cubic structure, almost one-third of the land around this modern bungalow is open for landscaping. The geometric pattern at different levels of the bungalow results in multiple terraces which not only welcome natural light but also remain slightly in the shade due to the raised blocks included in the magnificent design. Moreover, the professionals have used contrasting colours on the exterior walls to quickly bring focus towards the sharp and clean lines of this beautiful bungalow.

Which is your favourite bungalow among these? Answer in the comments below.


