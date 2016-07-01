A chic Gujarati apartment with pops of colour!

The house that we are going to show you today as part of our home tour is set in the urban and upbeat city of Vadodara, or modern day Baroda. The third largest city of Gujarat, Baroda is know for its art, heritage and culture, which inevitably rubs off on the architecture of the place. This is also evident in the house we are going to explore today. Designed by architects at Space Plus, this house has a unique play of textures and finishes, which sets it apart from the rest.
We invite you inside to come and have a look at it!
The spacious living room is filled with decadent luxury, which takes on a subtle tone with the help of white and red. But the showstoppers are the textures and carvings on the walls which give it all a regal look. The simple arches give a simple yet expansive look and bring out the understated beauty of the rich red and white furniture as well.
The dining room is a modern affair with its simple alcove like setting in wood. The burgundy bench and mauve chairs that sit with the wooden dining table give it a modern rustic look. The exotic touch here comes from the central pendant light with a Mediterranean design and the faded mural rendered on the wall.
In keeping with the modern design touches, the designers have added a modern kitchen on one side of the dining room and opened up the space. We love the way the walls have been finished in soft grey, and off white, lending a touch of elegance to the area.
We love the way the bedroom flaunts clean modern decor styles—almost going with a touch of the Mediterranean with bright colours set against a muted backdrop. The clever lighting adds an exotic touch to the room and infuses it with a dreamy touch. The light coloured bed and the regal purple bedding in raw silk with soft cushions in muted bejewelled tones like peach pink make this perfect for restful slumber! The textured wainscoting is in a woven pattern and looks stunning when paired with the walls.
We love this mini seating area set in the corner of one of the bedrooms. Its wine red upholstery goes perfectly with the rest of the bedroom decor and yet adds a touch of brightness. Read and relax here before you sink into bed.
Modern three dimensional murals create a Zen like effect like this subtle carved Buddha that travels along one wall. This home is an inspiring one that marries modern day design and trends with an exotic appeal that is subtle yet regal! Did you enjoy the home tour? If so, here is another house with a distinct flavour - A Lavish Chennai Home with Glorious Design Touches!