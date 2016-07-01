A chic Gujarati apartment with pops of colour!

The house that we are going to show you today as part of our home tour is set in the urban and upbeat city of Vadodara, or modern day Baroda. The third largest city of Gujarat, Baroda is know for its art, heritage and culture, which inevitably rubs off on the architecture of the place. This is also evident in the house we are going to explore today. Designed by architects at Space Plus, this house has a unique play of textures and finishes, which sets it apart from the rest.

We invite you inside to come and have a look at it!