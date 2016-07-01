A grand Jalandhar home inspired by family values!

This enchanting façade is anything but subtle with an arresting mediaeval sculpture close to the parking area and a towering structure with concealed lighting. To make the façade as close to client’s specifications as possible the architects used Italian travertine and stone mosaic for the balcony along with artistic metal railing, lamp and frame for an authentic appearance. The blue tiled roof is typical of renaissance style buildings that are still visible in several parts of Europe after they were delicately restored.

After absorbing the grandeur of the exterior we take a deep breath to prepare ourselves for the tour and try to abstain from gasping at the architectural beauty that is likely to be found inside this castle like home.