A grand Jalandhar home inspired by family values!

The historical city of Jalandhar in Punjab which has witnessed civilization from the time of the Harappa period has witnessed rapid developmental changes in its landscape and now the city boasts of eye catching architectural pieces that stand proudly besides historic monuments. We invite you to take a long and leisurely tour with us of a beautiful European style mansion in Jalandhar built by Spacerace Architects. The home was built to client’s specification for a traditional Italian style holiday home that is in tune with Indian sensibilities and charm. Every section of the stately residence has been meticulously planned and designed to display grandeur of European design without being ostentatious.
Nothing makes the insides of a home look grander than open spaces with high ceilings, grand statues and water treatments like a waterfall or a fountain. The sheer opulence of this foyer takes our breath away as we glide along the shiny marble floor to admire the two elegant highlights placed within glass enclosures. Our attention was riveted towards the sparkling white musical fountain tinkling away merrily within a glass and stone enclosure. But we also want to draw your gaze towards the beautiful statue of Buddha seated on a classic white dresser that fills the region with peace and tranquillity.
This enchanting façade is anything but subtle with an arresting mediaeval sculpture close to the parking area and a towering structure with concealed lighting. To make the façade as close to client’s specifications as possible the architects used Italian travertine and stone mosaic for the balcony along with artistic metal railing, lamp and frame for an authentic appearance. The blue tiled roof is typical of renaissance style buildings that are still visible in several parts of Europe after they were delicately restored.
After absorbing the grandeur of the exterior we take a deep breath to prepare ourselves for the tour and try to abstain from gasping at the architectural beauty that is likely to be found inside this castle like home.
Different shades of brown, pink and hints of gold have together created this lavish setting that resembles a king’s court in a tropical paradise. Furniture and decor within the classic style living room comprises of vintage chesterfield sofa and ornate metal coffee table with glass topping. The roof above seating area is designed like a pavilion inlaid with golden designs and supported by slim pillars.
There are no regulations that a house should have only one living room and if given the opportunity anyone would want more than one of this opulently designed white and gold living room in their home. Expansive white background enhances the beauty of this stylish Indian home with artistic in-wall stained glass designs that have a golden glow against cleverly placed lights.
Designed in a neutral color scheme , the palate here is dominated by shades of brown, cream and white. The main focus area here is the bed with headrest designed like an oyster shell and furnished with mother of pearl toned silk sheets and pillows. The Room is completely devoid of unnecessary decor as only furniture besides the classic style bed are side tables holding bed-lamps and a couple of armchairs around a glass table.
If you thought that the previous bedroom was the epitome of grandeur than this layout is bound to change your mind. Everything about this master bedroom has been painstakingly designed to keep the right balance between grandiose furniture and comfort. Perfect combination of three primary tones namely white, brown and sky blue is the mainstay of this classic style bedroom. Timber touches on the roof panels add earthy touch to the all-white room fitted with furniture fit for royalty like wide carved chesterfield bed, footstool and sofas.
Though designed in minimalist style this bedroom is no less beautiful or comfortable than the others. Dominated by brown and white with an interesting dash of orange in pretty chairs this room exudes style and comfort. If you liked this home, have a peek at this ideabook on home with a golden touch.