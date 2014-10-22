Deceptive designs

Designers are often able to deceive us into thinking that things are other than they appear. Certain furnishing or colours can make a room appear bigger or smaller than it actually is, and innovative quirky storage ideas can help us to get the most out of the space that we have. For eclectic homes this trickery and illusion can even extend to individual products. Here is a selection of deceptively designed products that appear to be something that they are not. Hiding them in plain sight in your homes can add a sense of playfulness to your rooms, and perhaps even act as a creative starting point for you to consider new uses for old objects.
The 'Friseurlampe' by designer Samuel T. List at Onkel Edison is a cleverly upcycled an old hair dryer that has been adapted to create this lamp. This is a fun piece that would look ideal in a living room or bedroom, but even better in a dressing room while you're doing your hair.
Cardigans and jackets often end up indiscriminately hung on the backs of chairs, but Resign has turned these chairs into proper clothes hangers. These hangers are sturdy and suitable for heavy items of clothing, but they look so cool, that maybe you won't want to cover them up or hide them away in your wardrobe at all!
It can be expensive to buy the materials you want for a specific look, such as a solid wood counter top or stone tiles for your kitchen floor, and it might be practically difficult as well as messy, to strip back walls to expose brickwork. This plastic film from Krishna Equytech comes in a variety of different prints, such as different types of wood, bricks, tiles or decorative glass. It has the advantage of being extremely adaptable, and is perfect for revitalising tired looking walls and tables. It can be used to suit a variety of different projects as it can be cut to the exact size, and easily applied to many surfaces. This is a clever little trick that will save time, money and effort in interior design projects.
This lamp by Arturas looks light and airy, almost like a wispy dandelion caught in the wind, and would be a pretty addition to your bedside table. Feathers and a thin bending stem have been used to create a delicate looking lamp that appears as though it is moving.
This sliding storage table table by aaro is slim and sleek, and is adaptable as both a work desk and dining room table. When you don't want clutter disrupting this minimalist style, everything can be swept away into the storage space, which is discreetly hidden underneath the table by sliding top panels.
Perhaps you thought you'd left wine crates adapted as furniture back in your old student flat? This convertible box which splits apart to form a table, a small armchair and a stool is a bespoke version of this simple idea. The exterior of the box has straps and handles that make it easy to move around, while the material is bright and plush. The parts can neatly be slotted together and stored away and are an excellent choice for those short on space but in need of extra furniture when visitors arrive.
These delicate glass bulbs look as if they have just been blown out of the end of the wire, however, this is actually a pendent lamp by House Doctor. The clear 'bubbles' and black wire ensure that the lamp is subtle as well as whimsical, so it would look attractive without being too dominant in a living room or bedroom. It would also be possible to combine this lamp with any choice of colour scheme, although it looks good against the plain grey fabric shown in the photograph here. Restrained colours and plainer room designs are more appropriate if you want to showcase your unique products without them having to compete for attention.