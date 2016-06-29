Before and After: A home goes from shabby to chic

Today we will look at the before and after pictures of a unique home renovation project on a budget. Before the renovation, the house had a bedroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, and narrow corridor that desperately needed some attention. The whole house looked shabby and uninviting. However, our experts at homify, Better Home, based in Poland, managed to make the necessary changes to transform the shabby house into a chic and stylish home full of comfort. The main thing they did was to get rid of everything old. All spare tables and furniture, especially textiles and soft furnishings were removed and replaced with something more modern, comfortable,and stylish.
Although the actual renovation that was carried out was not big at all, the design team still was able to achieve a fresh, pleasant feel for the apartment, making the budget for this project quite feasible. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this home renovation project shall we?
Before the remodeling, the bedroom contained shabby looking old furniture, and the walls were painted a horrible colour that did not coordinate with anything in the room at all. There was hardly a hint of any effort to decorate the room or make it look nice. Let's see what happened to this bedroom when the design team took over.
The result is a comfy bedroom in subtle colours. The floor has been fitted with new laminate, while a new bed, curtains, textiles and several posters have been added to the room. Overall, it feels like this bedroom breathes easier, and has a light, open feel to it that makes it relaxing and comfy.
Before the remodeling, it was a very messy kitchen, and we're not just talking about the clutter left behind by the residents, but also the design and layout of the whole kitchen which makes it feel overcrowded and busy. If one thing is obvious to us, it is the fact that a lot of things need to be removed and replaced. Let's see how our experts managed to make this kitchen more functional and beautiful at the same time.
As you can see, the design team decided to remove and replace the old flooring and all the furniture too. The ceiling was leveled, the walls were painted a bright white colour, and a new window was integrated to allow more natural light into the kitchen, making it feel more spacious. The new kitchen also has more work space with its shiny new countertops.
Pictured here we see an empty space where the living room once was. The parquet flooring was stained and the walls needed a fresh coat of paint. We're curious to see the furnishing and decoration the design team has picked out for the new living room. Let's check it out shall we?
After the remodeling, the living room looks fresh and brand new. New laminate flooring, a fresh coat of paint, and new furniture, textiles, and decorations have brought life to this space and made it inhabitable again. We love that the new living room is dominated by earthy colours in light shades, with the exception of the lovely green armchairs which bring depth and definition to the room.
This living room remodeling project is a shining example of the fact that you don't have to spend much to have a fresh living room that you like. As you can see, the style is minimalist—decorations and furnishing have been kept to a minimum. Walls have been painted a plain white instead of being finished with wallpaper, saving money, keeping to the budget, and also adhering to the minimalist style.
Before the remodeling, we couldn't tell if it was a storage room or a balcony. The small, narrow space was scattered with old things that will probably never be used again, and it looked very neglected. Even the view was blocked off with plastic blinds, since there was no room to enjoy the view anyway.
After the remodeling, the balcony is unrecognizable! All the clutter has been removed, and new furniture has been placed on the balcony, enabling the residents to enjoy the view of the outdoors from the comfort of home. Potted plants also help make this space more cheery.
We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 5 exciting small balconies for Indian apartments.