Before and After: A home goes from shabby to chic

Today we will look at the before and after pictures of a unique home renovation project on a budget. Before the renovation, the house had a bedroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, and narrow corridor that desperately needed some attention. The whole house looked shabby and uninviting. However, our experts at homify, Better Home, based in Poland, managed to make the necessary changes to transform the shabby house into a chic and stylish home full of comfort. The main thing they did was to get rid of everything old. All spare tables and furniture, especially textiles and soft furnishings were removed and replaced with something more modern, comfortable,and stylish.

Although the actual renovation that was carried out was not big at all, the design team still was able to achieve a fresh, pleasant feel for the apartment, making the budget for this project quite feasible. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this home renovation project shall we?