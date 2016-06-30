An Ultramodern Pune Home with Luxurious Touches

Pune is a city filled with educational institutes, historical monuments and lively greenery which bring people from different parts of India together. And as we were exploring the verdant, peaceful yet vibrant corners of the Nanded City in Pune, we stumbled upon this lavish home – a Penthouse for Mr. Jahagirdar. Rendered by 4th Axis Design Studio, a group of architects in Pune, this residence exudes opulence and warmth along with stellar design performance.

Gorgeous colours, textures and visually enticing designs have been combined in this abode, to concoct an enchanting atmosphere in every nook and cranny. The brilliant lighting designs especially are worthy of mention, since they accentuate the innate beauty of the interiors effortlessly. So come on inside and take a look!