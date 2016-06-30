An Ultramodern Pune Home with Luxurious Touches

Pune is a city filled with educational institutes, historical monuments and lively greenery which bring people from different parts of India together. And as we were exploring the verdant, peaceful yet vibrant corners of the Nanded City in Pune, we stumbled upon this lavish home – a Penthouse for Mr. Jahagirdar. Rendered by 4th Axis Design Studio, a group of architects in Pune, this residence exudes opulence and warmth along with stellar design performance.
Gorgeous colours, textures and visually enticing designs have been combined in this abode, to concoct an enchanting atmosphere in every nook and cranny. The brilliant lighting designs especially are worthy of mention, since they accentuate the innate beauty of the interiors effortlessly. So come on inside and take a look!
The living room is a delightful vision in the same grey stone that we came across in the entryway. Plush and modern white couches with classic legs coexist with a pair of egg shaped retro style red chairs for an exclusive look and feel. An abstract artwork, a quirky arrangement of dry branches, and stunning lighting complete the impressive aura of this space.
The entrance of the home will leave you entranced as you find yourself facing a wall with zigzagging sabre-like beams of light in a golden setting. As you walk in, you will find smooth, classic, and elegant grey stone capturing your senses as white glossy shelves create a smart, modern look. Clever lighting shines through the various nooks of the decorative and utilitarian wall unit for an awe-inspiring impact.
The dining room houses a solid wooden table with chairs in a modern contour. The look is balanced by the white breakfast or bar counter that gently demarcates this area and the kitchen. The kitchen too has a robust wooden feel to it with glistening surfaces and a well polished finish.
While the alcove behind the bed is replete with rejuvenating greenery, modern touches also get a free run in this space. This is especially apparent in the lighting set on the floor on either side of the platform bed. The effect is tantalising and completely out-of-the-box. Simple but modish oriental style seating and cosy lamps make this bedroom the ultimate comfort zone.
This bedroom promises nothing less than modern interior design ecstasy. A cool white platform bed with practical storage underneath, vibrant red bedding to balance the linear tree like shelves on the chic grey wall, and softly glowing lights – these are a few of our favourite things about this room!
Studying or working must be a pleasure of sorts in this wonderfully subtle space with its fashionable white elements. A black swivel chair offers a monochrome touch to the white inset shelves, as the light grey hue of the wall is captured well by the golden lighting. And when you want to take a break from work, there’s a wall mounted TV to cater to your need for entertainment.
Here is a home that is high on modernity, even as it accentuates every design detail with comfort and cosiness. The architects have used a simple colour palette and stunning elements for a subtle yet breathtaking performance! Looking for more inspiration? Here’s another tour for you - A Charming Country-Style Home Filled With MAGIC!