A small single family home with a big surprise!

The glorious European sunshine and the beatific landscape hits you with its soothing grace as you take a leisurely stroll along the length of the wooden deck. Lush green plants watch over the entire scene from their glossy and smooth steel containers. The spotless steel planters themselves balance the organic and earthy appeal of the wooden planks, to create a restful atmosphere of sorts.

This home ushers in a happy summer vibe with its Mediterranean design even as classic and elegant elements find their place in the scheme of things. Wood, greenery, stone and steel have been allowed to dominate the scene in this laidback and luxurious property.