A luxurious family home in Nagpur

Nagpur-based design and architecture firm Square 9 Designs has lived up to its name with the visually-stunning structure of this luxurious house. Designed to accommodate two brother' joint families – an increasingly rare occurrence in modern, urban India – Square 9's Sadhwani Bungalow offers multiple, uniquely styled bedrooms, bathrooms, and communal spaces spread over three floors (and a very cool turret) – catering to the demands for individuality, privacy and simple hangout-time that such a large family setup demands.
Stylised pagoda, landlocked cruise ship, or a traditional family home modernised and elegantly exploded? However you look at the Sadhwani Bungalow, it's a breathtaking piece of architecture. Located on a relatively small, 550m² footprint in suburban Nagpur, one of India's 'Smart Cities', the house is very clever indeed, making virtuosic use of cellular design principles to break up the total volume into a series of discrete, interlocked rooms and communicating spaces.
The view from the rear of the house is just as impactful, with segmented, curvilinear eaves contrasting with the bold cubic forms of a central, mid-level balcony. Shielded from the street, the bungalow's rear elevation and garden offers a far more open structure. With flow from the patio to the multiple terraces, this design demonstrates how unity in architecture engenders togetherness in a building's inhabitants.
All the master bedrooms in this palatial but practical family home are filled with light and setup with all the mod cons for rest and relaxation. Everyone needs their own private slice of paradise and place to unwind, and it's all the more crucial for those living according to the hectic schedule of joint family life.
Several creative children's bedrooms underline the way that Square 9 Designs have managed to balance harmony and eclecticism in the Sadhwani Bungalow project. This fantasy bedroom features butterfly detailing – ideal for the dreamer in the family – and is one of several themed rooms. In fact, every bedroom in the house is uniquely styled. This is home, after all, to a large household of individual personalities.
One of several shared kitchen, dining and living rooms in the house, this chill-out zone is a playboy's paradise. When the kids are in bed and the day's work is done, the two brothers who share the home like nothing more than to sink into their luxurious, black leather lounge suite and watch a movie on the big-screen, surround-sound home theatre system. Or just kick back and take in that discotheque-like feature ceiling… !
One of our favourite spots in the house is the upper terrace, situated and secluded at the rear of the house and running almost the entire width of the building. At this scale, and with the inspired addition of a lawn at one end, the terrace goes far beyond mere balcony to become an elevated garden paradise, perfect for playtime with kids or entertaining friends (or even more family). What's more, the view is stunning – it's here that our brothers head when they want to feel really lucky, like the kings of their castle.