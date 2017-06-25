A luxurious family home in Nagpur

One of our favourite spots in the house is the upper terrace, situated and secluded at the rear of the house and running almost the entire width of the building. At this scale, and with the inspired addition of a lawn at one end, the terrace goes far beyond mere balcony to become an elevated garden paradise, perfect for playtime with kids or entertaining friends (or even more family). What's more, the view is stunning – it's here that our brothers head when they want to feel really lucky, like the kings of their castle.