7 Magical hidden storage Ideas for small Indian homes

‘’If a tree falls in a forest and nobody's around to hear it, does it make a sound?’’ As someone who is looking for inspiration to decorate his/her room, what you should be wondering is, ‘If there’s a mess in my room and no one sees it, is it really there?’ The answer to your question is SECRET STORAGE. Neat, and convenient, but most importantly, hidden! Get ready for it… if you can spot these sneaky storage ideas, you too can SAVE SPACE.
If you’re a renegade shoe shopper or someone nicknamed Suits, you’re going to need A LOT OF STORAGE to put away all your stilettos and coats. That’s why furniture designers created the wall to wall closet. This particular type of storage can easily be built into any home. With attractive materials like rosewood or teak. Built in closets look best in rooms with high ceilings.
This is one idea you don’t have to sit and think over. This window bench with storage would blend wonderfully into the décor of a villa or condominium. When you haven’t got much room, you have to do the best with what your home has. Sometimes that means customizing furniture to fit in your room. It’s not too difficult to think up ideas that can work, you just need to tell the professionals what you want - they’ll engineer it for you.
Here’s one that would look classy, even in your dream home. With all the space under a bed, it’s a surprise people don’t use this design more often. A bed with storage space under can be very useful in a small bedroom. Checkout some children's bed ideas here.
Would you rather have one really wide shelf, or 4 smaller one? In an apartment, too many shelves can be more cluttering than the chaos it holds in its drawers. Introducing and elegant solution. One that’s wide enough to fit the confusion. This wide bookshelf illustrates it perfectly. It holds more book with its elongated design, while looking neat and trendy. Checkout some stunning bookshelf ideas here.
This is one very simple but useful, and very attractive idea that you should remember if you’re ever designing a room or house before having it constructed. Shelves that are actually built into the wall are so useful. You can use them to put up anything, from using one to be a bookshelf to keeping your photo frames or trinkets. Whatever you use them for, this is one piece of furniture that will always be a part of your house, never get damaged and require no maintenance.
This one needs you to think inside the box. A crate side table in a plain or refreshing colour can be both useful and store away your catalogues and telephone book. They have a rustic look, and also a faint relation to the sea shore. Here’s an attractive example that pops with the natural colors of the fruit, or maybe a vase of lilies near a window.
If you’re from an army home, you’ve probably seen one of these. Yes, those large wooden or steel chests look great too. They just need to add a few designer touches. They’re excellent low tables (with massive storage), and a favorite if you’re fond of sitting ground level & cross legged. A chest will match your décor when placed in a room that has an informal setting, like a verandah or a quiet reading and chatting corner.
Did you spot them all? There were seven undercover storage ideas that make your room seem even more neat and spacious. If you like this ideabook, have a look at this one on Clever storage solutions.