10 Awesome Headboards That Add Character to Indian Bedrooms

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
When you think about it, you probably spend the most time in your bedroom, whether it’s for sleeping, resting or reading. So, why not create a beautiful space to reflect your personality or style preference? Colour or artwork is most commonly used to recreate a particular look, but have you ever thought of getting a showpiece headboard that completely transforms your bedroom from boring to stunning?

Before you invest, make sure that you know what you are in for as you will have to live with it for a long time. These 10 stunning headboards will help you decide on the look that suits your style.

Glass Art

Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom
A headboard could also be used as a partition, like in this bedroom, where the patterned glass panel framed in wood hides away the dressing area. However, beauty outshines practicality as the stunning glass panel adds light and beauty to the room.

Surreal Splendour

homify Modern style bedroom
This dreamy headboard comprises a stunning combination of upholstered patchwork studded with button inlays that blend into beautiful wall decals in white and gold. Paired with the exquisite ceiling lights that resemble a starlit sky, the effect is surreal!

Classic Luxe

Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom Furniture,Building,Decoration,Comfort,Bed frame,Wood,Textile,Lighting,Lamp,Interior design
When luxury is the theme of a bedroom, like in this one, nothing beats classic design, whether it’s the furniture, lighting or window treatments. The rich upholstered floor-to-ceiling headboard in blue creates a sophisticated contrast to the beige and white throughout the room.

Stunning Innovation

Bedroom Design BN Architects Modern style bedroom Plant,Property,Furniture,Decoration,Comfort,Wood,Rectangle,Houseplant,Interior design,Architecture
If you like creative design, how about opting for an unusual headboard like this one that climbs up to the ceiling and creates a canopy over the bed? The use of dark wood against the white walls gives the room a modern feel that is accentuated by the recessed lighting and hanging lampshades.

Leather Love

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Modern style bedroom
Turn your bedroom into a chic lounge by adding a padded leather headboard. The contrast of black leather against the dark blue wall along with gold and black leather lampshades and white leather chairs and footrests transforms the space. Switch on some music and you could have a private party!

Earthy Elegance

Bedroom Interiors -Khanna residence Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
If nature is your best friend, then this lovely custom-designed wooden headboard that matches the rest of the furniture and wardrobes in the bedroom creates the perfect paradise for relaxing.


Abstract Art

Impressive contemporary style, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Are you a fan of modern design and colourful walls? If so, this abstract headboard with a mixed colour palette can be the ideal solution for adding character to your bedroom. Get matching bed linen or décor accessories to make your bedroom a stunning work of art.

Traditional with a Twist

Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
Can’t decide whether you prefer tradition or modern? Why not combine the two? In this bedroom, the beautifully carved wooden frame adds a traditional element that is offset by the modern upholstered panels on the headboard. The result is spectacular!

Geometric Beauty

Ultra Modern Interior Design, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
If you love to play with colours and shapes, a multi-coloured geometric headboard will please you. Use contrasting colours for the walls and linen to make the room resemble a rainbow – perfect for a kid’s room!

Backlit Wonder

Modish Modern Contemporary..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Instead of using colour and texture, sometimes lighting works just as well in creating a stunning headboard, like in this room where the backlighting on the etched glass panels creates a glowing headboard that is a picture of quiet sophistication.

Has this inspired you to get an awesome headboard in your bedroom? Browse through this ideabook for more bedroom design tips.

An old and dull home gets a modern makeover
Which of these headboards is your favourite? Answer in the comments to tell us about the one you want in your room.


